Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor demanded a probe into the alleged custodial death of Roshan Yadav in Madhubani. Meeting the SSP, Kishor highlighted the family's claim that Yadav was beaten to death and was arrested without any written notice.

Prashant Kishor Demands Probe into Alleged Custodial Death

Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged custodial death of Roshan Yadav, saying his family has claimed that he was beaten to death. Kishor, who met the Superintendent of Police (SSP), said the meeting was held to discuss the allegations raised by Yadav's family and seek justice in the matter.

"A boy named Roshan Yadav has died in police custody. We came here to meet the local police officials, specifically the SSP, regarding the allegations made by his family," Kishor told reporters in Madhubani.

Family Alleges Unlawful Arrest

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the arrest, stating that Yadav's family alleges that he was arrested at Rahika police station on May 27 without being provided any written notice or information.

"The family alleges that he was arrested at Rahika police station on May 27. They were not provided with any written notice or information. He does not appear to be a criminal," the Jan Suraaj MLA said.

Police Assure Investigation Under NHRC Guidelines

According to Kishor, the SSP and other police officials were aware of the situation and assured the delegation that an immediate and comprehensive investigation would be conducted at all levels.

"We are giving them a period of ten days," Kishor said, adding that the police authorities had assured them that all aspects of the case would be examined.

"The SSP mentioned two points: first, the investigation into his death must be conducted under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), in accordance with NHRC guidelines, and a report will be submitted to the NHRC. The post-mortem report is expected to arrive within two or three days. While the police, administration, and prison authorities claim he committed suicide, the family alleges that he was beaten to death," he added. (ANI)