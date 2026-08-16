Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hosted an 'at home' reception at Raj Bhavan for Independence Day. The event, attended by prominent personalities, highlighted national unity and paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country.

Governor Hosts 'At Home' Reception

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hosted an 'at home' reception at Raj Bhavan as part of the Independence Day celebrations, with prominent personalities from across the state attending the event. The reception was held on the Raj Bhavan grounds and was attended by elected representatives, senior government officials, armed forces personnel, freedom struggle veterans, vice-chancellors, Padma awardees and other distinguished personalities.

The event highlighted the values of freedom, national unity and democratic traditions and paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. The event was held following the hoisting of the national flag earlier in the day. The occasion also underscored the need to strengthen national unity and integrity while remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for India's freedom.

"As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar organised an 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan. The event, which served to remind attendees of the great values of freedom, national unity, and democratic traditions, was attended by prominent figures from the state", the Keralam Governor said on X.

"Following the hoisting of the national flag in the morning, the 'At Home' reception took place in the evening as part of the Independence Day festivities. The event highlighted the need to strengthen national unity and integrity by commemorating the freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the nation's independence and honouring their sacrifices", he said.

Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Earlier, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hoisted the national flag at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday and offered salutations. The ceremony began with the national anthem, following which the Governor hoisted the Tricolour and the anthem was rendered again.

School students from the city presented "Vande Mataram" and "Jana Gana Mana", followed by patriotic songs. Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty Amma was among those who attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)