'Remove Them Now': Centre's Stern Notice to Meta Over Alleged Child Abuse Ads on Instagram
Centre has issued a notice to Meta over allegations that paid Instagram advertisements promoted child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM). MeitY has ordered the removal of such content and sought a detailed explanation within seven days.
Child Sexual Abuse Ads: Government Orders Immediate Action
The Central government has issued a notice to Meta after serious allegations that paid advertisements on Instagram were promoting child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM). According to government sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent the notice on Saturday evening, directing Instagram to immediately disable any advertisements or content that allegedly promote or help users access such illegal material.
The ministry has also asked Meta to provide a detailed explanation within seven days, including the action it has already taken and the safeguards it plans to introduce to stop similar incidents from happening again.
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Minister Ordered Action After Reports Surfaced
The latest move follows directions from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who on Saturday instructed MeitY officials to summon Meta over the allegations. The government wants to know how such advertisements were approved despite the company's own rules banning sexually explicit and harmful content.
Officials are also seeking details about the platform's review process, how the advertisements slipped through its checks, and what changes Meta intends to make to strengthen its moderation systems.
Allegations Follow BBC Investigation
The government's action comes after a BBC investigation alleged that Meta's recommendation systems had promoted videos containing child sexual abuse material. The report also claimed that paid advertisements carrying terms linked to such illegal content appeared on Facebook and Instagram.
According to the allegations, some Instagram advertisements included search terms related to child abuse and directed users to Telegram channels where such material was reportedly being sold.
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These claims have raised serious concerns about whether existing content moderation systems are strong enough to prevent harmful material from reaching users through paid promotions.
Government Says Paid Ads Carry Greater Responsibility
Government sources said that Meta cannot avoid responsibility by arguing that the advertisements were created by third parties if the allegations are found to be true.
Officials pointed out that paid advertisements are approved through the platform's advertising system and also generate revenue for the company. If illegal advertisements were allowed to appear, the platform could face accountability under India's information technology laws.
Sources said the government wants Meta to explain the approval process for these advertisements and outline the safeguards that will prevent similar incidents in future.
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India Maintains Zero-Tolerance Policy
The government has repeatedly stated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse material. Online platforms are expected to quickly detect, remove and report such content while putting in place strong systems to protect children using digital services.
Authorities have also blocked several websites hosting child sexual abuse material over the years based on information received through Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which serves as India's national nodal agency for Interpol.
Officials have consistently warned technology companies that failure to tackle such illegal content could result in legal action and stricter regulatory scrutiny.
Second Notice to Meta This Week
This is the second major notice issued to Meta by the Centre in the same week.
Earlier, the government questioned WhatsApp's proposed username feature, expressing concerns that it could increase phishing attacks, impersonation, online fraud and so-called digital arrest scams. The Centre asked Meta to pause the rollout of the feature until consultations with the government are completed.
Sources said WhatsApp has agreed to defer the launch of usernames for now. A team from Meta also met officials from the IT Ministry after receiving the notice.
The government has sought a detailed explanation on the proposed feature and reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary under Indian law, must meet its due diligence responsibilities under the Information Technology Act and related rules.
With two notices issued within days, the government's latest actions signal increased scrutiny of major digital platforms over user safety, online security and compliance with Indian regulations.
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(With agency inputs)
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