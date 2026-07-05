The latest move follows directions from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who on Saturday instructed MeitY officials to summon Meta over the allegations. The government wants to know how such advertisements were approved despite the company's own rules banning sexually explicit and harmful content.

Officials are also seeking details about the platform's review process, how the advertisements slipped through its checks, and what changes Meta intends to make to strengthen its moderation systems.

Allegations Follow BBC Investigation

The government's action comes after a BBC investigation alleged that Meta's recommendation systems had promoted videos containing child sexual abuse material. The report also claimed that paid advertisements carrying terms linked to such illegal content appeared on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the allegations, some Instagram advertisements included search terms related to child abuse and directed users to Telegram channels where such material was reportedly being sold.

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These claims have raised serious concerns about whether existing content moderation systems are strong enough to prevent harmful material from reaching users through paid promotions.