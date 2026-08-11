Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performed Rudrabhishek with her family on Sawan Shivratri 2026 and prayed for the welfare, peace and prosperity of the country and society while observing traditional Shiva worship.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a ritual puja and Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri, along with her family members. During the religious ritual, she made prayers for the well-being of the nation, society and all living creatures.

The CM participated in the rituals with devotion and as per tradition. She prayed to Lord Shiva for his blessings and prayed that peace, prosperity and happiness should prevail in the whole nation.

CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Rudrabhishek on Sawan Shivratri

Sawan month is significant for Lord Shiva devotees in Hindu religion. Sawan Shivratri is celebrated by devotees with zeal. Devotees pay homage at Shiva temples and perform Jalabhishek, Rudrabhishek and other rituals.

In the midst of millions of devotees celebrating the festival, Rekha Gupta conducted Rudrabhishek with her family members. During the ritual, she worshipped Lord Shiva and asked for his blessings for the well-being of the nation and society.

Significance of Rudrabhishek Ritual

Rudrabhishek is considered as one of the significant rituals in worshipping Lord Shiva in Hindu tradition. Rudrabhishek involves prayers and sacred offerings to Lord Rudra who is another form of Lord Shiva.

From the perspective of religious views, the rituals are conducted in the spirit of devotion and peace and happiness. The significance of the worship of Shiva can be seen clearly in the month of Sawan when the followers from all over the country offer their prayers and perform Abhishek.

CM Prayers for Peace and Prosperity of Country and Society

After completing the ritual, the prayers of the Chief Minister were offered for the blessing of Lord Shiva on the people. The CM's prayers were based on peace, prosperity and general welfare of the country and society.

The entire event also had a message of faith and social well-being. Gupta hoped that people could be blessed with strength to live up to the values of truth, duty and righteousness.

Sawan Makes Unique Devotions to Shiva in Delhi

In Delhi and many other places in India, the month of Sawan makes a unique spiritual environment. During the month, there is an increase in the devotion to Shiva as people offer their prayers and conduct Abhishek at Shiva temples.

Arrangements have been made by the Delhi government for Kanwar devotees during Sawan month.