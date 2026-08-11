Nine people, including three children, died after their car fell into a drain in Rajgarh. Eyewitnesses said there were no warning signs or barricades near the waterlogged stretch.

Nine people, including three children, died on Monday morning after their Eeco car fell into a drain between Padana and Jhiri on the Mau-Padana-Talen road in Sarangpur, Rajgarh. The vehicle was swept away by strong currents following heavy rain.

The victims were residents of Satwas tehsil in Dewas district. They were travelling to Kanavar Dham in Sarangpur when the accident occurred.

Driver was unaware of the road's edge as water covered the surface

Eyewitness Ganesh Gurjar, who helped recover five bodies, described the scene: "There was about two feet of water on the road and a drain nearby. The driver had no idea that the road ended there. He turned the vehicle and moved ahead. As soon as it entered the unpaved stretch, the car was swallowed by the drain within eight seconds."

By evening, the rain had stopped and water levels in the drain had receded. Traffic movement on the road also returned to normal.

Eyewitness Mahendra Parmar said he had warned the driver against taking the car through the waterlogged stretch. He said, "Around two feet of water had accumulated on the road, making it impossible to see the actual road surface. There were no barricades or warning signs to alert motorists about the drain."

According to Parmar, a woman in the car insisted that another vehicle had already crossed and they could also make it through. The car overturned and was swept into the drain. The driver and the passenger beside him managed to escape.

Construction workers at the site had also tried to stop the driver from entering the waterlogged stretch, officials said.

A 25-km road is being constructed by the Public Works Department near the site. A drain measuring around 12 feet deep and 20 feet wide runs across the road.

Despite the danger, there were no signboards, railings, or temporary barricades to warn motorists.

Administrative officials reached the spot within 15 minutes. The administration announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for each victim's family.

Collector Dr Girish Mishra has directed officials to deepen the drain and install crash barriers. PWD engineer PK Sharma said no construction work was underway at the site.

Villager Ganesh Gurjar, who joined the rescue operation, said the scene left him shaken. He said, "I also have young children. I hope no one ever has to witness such a scene."

Around 100 people, including a 22-member SDRF team, were involved in the rescue operation. All nine bodies were recovered by 6 pm.

Two local residents brought ropes to the spot and managed to rescue two people.

Boat teams were also deployed to search the drain.