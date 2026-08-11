A musician, Bodh Music, has created a viral Haryanvi version of the popular Bollywood song "Senorita" from the film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." Shared on Instagram, the rendition replaces the original's Spanish flavor with a distinct Haryanvi accent and humor.

What happens when one of Bollywood’s most-loved Spanish-flavoured songs gets a full-on Haryanvi makeover? The answer is “Babita” — and the internet seems to be loving it.

A musician has given the iconic song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara a hilarious desi twist, replacing its Spanish flavour with Haryanvi words, accent and humour. The rendition was shared on Instagram by Bodh Music, with the musician posing the question: “What if Senorita was from Haryana?”

In the video, the musician sits at a cafe with a guitar and performs the familiar melody in a distinctly Haryanvi accent. But the biggest change comes with the song’s title character herself. Instead of “Senorita”, the singer turns her into “Babita”, giving the 2011 Bollywood hit an unmistakably Haryana-style personality.

Check the viral video here:

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The quirky transformation quickly caught viewers’ attention, with several people taking to the comments to say they actually preferred the Haryanvi version to the original. The reactions added another layer to the viral appeal, as social media users embraced the unexpected combination of a beloved Bollywood melody and a strongly desi regional flavour.

The original Senorita appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and featured Spanish singer Maria del Mar Fernandez alongside the film’s lead actors.

Known for its Spanish-inspired sound and its memorable road-trip setting, Senorita became one of the film’s most recognisable musical moments. More than a decade later, the Haryanvi rendition has given the song a completely new identity without losing its familiar melody.

The switch from “Senorita” to “Babita” is what makes the remake particularly catchy. It takes something globally flavoured and gives it a distinctly Haryana-style spin, creating the kind of unexpected internet moment that audiences love to share.

With fans calling the remake better than the original, this “Babita” version proves that a classic Bollywood song can still find a fresh audience when given an entirely unexpected desi twist.

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