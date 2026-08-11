Samajwadi Party vowed to continue raising the issue of alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. MP Ram Gopal Yadav called it an international matter, questioning the use of foreign funds. The party protested in Parliament demanding accountability.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday vowed that they will continue to raise the issue of alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple as it is connected to the faith of millions of people.

'International Issue' With No Clarity on Funds

Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that large donations, including contributions from abroad, have been received over the years for the Temple but alleged that there is no clarity on their utilisation. "The matter of alleged corruption in Ram Mandir donations has now become an international issue. A huge amount of money has been sent by people from abroad, but there is no information about where it has gone. Since the time of Advani ji's movement until now, there has not been a single day when donations did not come in. Donations worth up to Rs 100 crore were received in a single day, but where that money went is still unknown," he said. "They are playing with the faith of the people. We cannot let this issue go and will continue to raise it," he said.

SP Protests, Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP

The Samajwadi Party also held a protest in the Parliament against the Ram Mandir issue, demanding accountability from the government. Earlier today, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling party's devotion is tied to monetary gain. "Along with avoiding the discussion, they don't even want to take the name of Lord Ram. They only take Lord Shri Ram's name when it comes to collecting donations; otherwise, BJP people don't even want to utter His name. For them, wealth is the only religion," he asserted.

Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Reply

The Opposition has made it clear that they will not end the logjam in Parliament till Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament and gives a reply on police action on student protestors and the Ram Mandir donation case. (ANI)