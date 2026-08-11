Quick Response Force personnel and locals pushed a loaded truck off railway tracks in Sagar moments before a freight train arrived. A major accident was averted.

Madhya Pradesh Police personnel averted a potential accident by pushing a loaded truck off the railway tracks after it broke down at a crossing in Sagar. A video shared by the police showed Quick Response Force (QRF) personnel, along with locals, pushing the vehicle to safety as a freight train arrived soon after.

The QRF team was on their way to Damoh for law-and-order duty when the truck broke down and stopped in the middle of the tracks. Train signals were green in both directions at the time, leaving the truck in a dangerous position.

Train signals were green in both directions when the truck broke down

The personnel immediately assessed the situation and sprang into action. They pushed the vehicle off the tracks, clearing the way just in time. The prompt response and quick judgment helped avert what could have been a major accident.

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The video has drawn widespread praise for the police team's presence of mind and teamwork. Social media users have commended their quick thinking and physical effort in preventing a tragedy.