The Delhi BJP announced new office bearers for 11 organisational districts, with three pending. President Harsh Malhotra said the list ensures 33% female representation and opportunities for youth, aiming to energize the party in the capital.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of office bearers for 11 organisational districts and announced the appointment of some new Mandal presidents.

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According to the party, the district presidents of the 11 organisational districts formally declared the lists of office bearers for their respective districts with the approval of Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and the party's senior leadership.

The BJP said that the lists for the remaining three organisational districts--North Outer Delhi, West Delhi and Najafgarh--will be announced at an appropriate time after consultations with the respective district presidents.

Focus on Women and Youth Leadership

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said the newly announced list reflects the national leadership's commitment to women's empowerment by ensuring 33 per cent representation for women in the organisational structure. He also said that adequate opportunities have been provided to young leaders in the appointments.

Malhotra further stated that all prescribed norms were strictly followed while appointing office bearers belonging to the Scheduled Castes. "The list of office bearers released today has been prepared in accordance with the national leadership's commitment to women's empowerment, with 33 per cent representation for women, while also providing sufficient opportunities to the youth," he said.

He added that the new organisational structure would provide greater energy and strength to the Delhi BJP and enhance the party organisation's ability to serve the people of the national capital. (ANI)