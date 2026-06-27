- Home
- India
- 17-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Mumbai's Aksa Beach After Visiting Spot Seen in Instagram Reel, Rescue Video Surfaces
17-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Mumbai's Aksa Beach After Visiting Spot Seen in Instagram Reel, Rescue Video Surfaces
A 17-year-old boy, Majid Khan, drowned at Mumbai's Aksa Beach after reportedly visiting the location inspired by an Instagram reel showing the nearby "Malad Hidden Beach". The incident occurred near the INS Hamla stretch in Malad West.
Teen drowns at Mumbai's Aksa Beach
A 17-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in the sea near Mumbai's Aksa Beach on Friday afternoon. The incident took place between the INS Hamla Naval Base and the Sheetla Devi Temple in the Malad West area, where strong sea waves reportedly swept him away.
Mumbai
मुंबई के मलाड वेस्ट के अक्सा बीच इलाके में एक चौंकाने वाली घटना हुई है, जहाँ एक 17 साल के लड़के की डूबने से मौत की घटना सामने आई है ।
यह हादसा हमला नेवल इलाके और शीतला देवी मंदिर के बीच हुआ।
मरने वाले लड़के की पहचान माजिद खान (17) के तौर पर हुई है।
फायर ब्रिगेड को… pic.twitter.com/tOqt8NgWzL
— Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) June 27, 2026
BJP Councillor Celebrates Birthday Inside Drain to Protest Civic Neglect in Agra (WATCH)
The teenager has been identified as Majid Khan. According to officials, the Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call at around 3:53 pm. Rescue teams from the Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Service and the Indian Navy immediately rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale search operation.
Teen Visited Beach After Watching Instagram Reel
Family members and friends claimed that Majid had recently watched an Instagram reel featuring the scenic "Malad Hidden Beach". Inspired by the video, he decided to visit the location with friends on Friday, according to a report by NDTV.
During the outing, he reportedly entered the sea and was caught by powerful waves before anyone could rescue him.
Pune Biker Dies After Motorcycle Skids on NDA Road, CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
Search Operation Underway
The rescue operation continued along the coastline with Navy divers and emergency teams searching the area. However, there was no immediate confirmation about recovering the teenager. Officials said search efforts were continuing.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Dinesh Salvi questioned the handling of the rescue operation. He alleged there was a delay in rescue efforts and claimed that one of the boats deployed during the operation also ran into trouble in the water.
Indian Child's 'Chu Chu' Sandals Leave People in Germany Smiling in Viral Video
Police Investigating Incident
Police have started an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events. Authorities have also urged visitors to avoid entering the sea during rough weather, especially at beaches where strong currents and high waves make swimming extremely dangerous.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.