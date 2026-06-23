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Pune Fort Death Turns Into Murder Case: Fiancée, Alleged Lover Accused of Pushing Groom-to-Be Into Gorge
The death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Pune's Lohagad Fort, initially believed to be an accidental fall, has turned into a murder investigation. Police allege his fiancée and her lover pushed him into a 350-foot gorge after planning the crime.
Pune Trek Tragedy Takes Shocking Turn
What was first believed to be a tragic trekking accident at Pune's Lohagad Fort has now turned into a chilling murder investigation. Police allege that 25-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal was deliberately pushed into a 350-foot-deep gorge by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.
🚨 Birthday Trek Murder Plot ?
Ketan Agarwal, son of Pune businessman Vishal Agarwal, died after falling into a gorge during a trek. Police allege his fiancée, Siya Goyal, daughter of a Pune Market Yard spice trader, conspired with a male friend & pushed him off the fort, making… https://t.co/NjFAhUYjDipic.twitter.com/wOi6Z0djVp
— The Lie Lamaa 🏹 (@_TheLieLamaa) June 23, 2026
LNI ONE 🔷@lninewsagency
News Update :
🚨 लोहगढ़ किला मौत मामला: हादसा या हत्या?
🔷पुणे के ऐतिहासिक लोहगढ़ किले पर कारोबारी परिवार से जुड़े युवक Ketan Agrawal की मौत के मामले ने नया मोड़ ले लिया है। शुरुआत में इसे ट्रेकिंग के दौरान हुआ हादसा बताया गया था, लेकिन पुलिस जांच में… pic.twitter.com/xctteNckkk
— LNI One (@lninewsagency) June 23, 2026
The incident has drawn widespread attention as it comes weeks after the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, with investigators claiming the accused tried to make the death look like an accident.
Birthday Trip Ends in Tragedy
According to police, Ketan and Siya visited Lohagad Fort on June 19 to celebrate her birthday ahead of their wedding, which was scheduled for next month. Friends were also part of the trip.
Soon after the incident, Siya informed police that Ketan had accidentally slipped while standing near the edge of the fort and fallen into the valley. The case was initially registered as an accidental death.
He wanted to celebrate her birthday while she was planning his death
-Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a 26-year-old Pune businessman, was set to marry his fiancée in November and had reportedly planned a lavish wedding.
-He joined his fiancée and friends on a trek to Lohagad Fort to… pic.twitter.com/rI5q8r10Vf
— Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) June 23, 2026
However, investigators said several details did not match the accident theory. Ketan's family also questioned the circumstances of his death, pointing out that he was an experienced trekker and unlikely to lose his balance so easily.
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Police Claim Murder Was Planned
Pune Rural Police said their investigation, based on witness statements, technical evidence and confidential information, led them to suspect foul play.
According to investigators, Siya was allegedly in a relationship with 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary for about a year. Police claim she did not want to marry Ketan because the marriage had been arranged by her family. They allege that the two conspired to kill Ketan, believing he had become an obstacle to their relationship.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his… pic.twitter.com/sHZL109Y69
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
A murder case has now been registered against both accused. Police said they have been taken into custody, and during questioning they allegedly confessed to their involvement. Further investigation is continuing.
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Earlier Murder Attempt Allegedly Failed
Police claim the June 19 incident was not the first attempt on Ketan's life. According to investigators, Siya had first planned the murder after visiting Lohagad Fort with Ketan on May 31. A second attempt allegedly took place on June 14, when the accused reportedly tried to frighten him by creating panic over a snake before pushing him into the valley. That plan allegedly failed.
Police believe the accused then planned another visit to the fort on June 19. Investigators allege that Chetan secretly reached the location, and together they pushed Ketan into the deep gorge, causing his death.
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Family Reveals Wedding Preparations
Ketan's family said wedding preparations were in full swing, with a grand ceremony planned in Jaipur. They had also arranged a pre-wedding holiday to Bali.
According to relatives, the trip had to be cancelled after Siya claimed she had lost her passport. Police now allege she deliberately tore up and threw away her passport at a hotel washroom to prevent the journey from taking place.
The family also revealed that Ketan had booked around 40 rooms at a luxury resort in Mahabaleshwar to celebrate Siya's birthday before the wedding. They said they were devastated to learn that his death was allegedly the result of a planned murder rather than an accident.
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Digital Evidence Changed the Investigation
Investigators said the direction of the case changed after they noticed inconsistencies in Siya's statements during questioning.
Police examined mobile phone records, social media activity and other digital evidence, which they believe strengthened the case against the accused.
The investigation is continuing, and police are working to gather additional evidence before filing the chargesheet. Authorities have urged the public not to speculate while the legal process moves forward.
(With inputs from agencies)
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