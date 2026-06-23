According to police, Ketan and Siya visited Lohagad Fort on June 19 to celebrate her birthday ahead of their wedding, which was scheduled for next month. Friends were also part of the trip.

Soon after the incident, Siya informed police that Ketan had accidentally slipped while standing near the edge of the fort and fallen into the valley. The case was initially registered as an accidental death.

He wanted to celebrate her birthday while she was planning his death

-Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a 26-year-old Pune businessman, was set to marry his fiancée in November and had reportedly planned a lavish wedding.

-He joined his fiancée and friends on a trek to Lohagad Fort to… pic.twitter.com/rI5q8r10Vf — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) June 23, 2026

However, investigators said several details did not match the accident theory. Ketan's family also questioned the circumstances of his death, pointing out that he was an experienced trekker and unlikely to lose his balance so easily.

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