UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the upcoming solar manufacturing facility in Jewar will boost India's exports and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The plant aims to produce 6 GW of solar cells and 5 GW of modules, creating thousands of jobs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the upcoming solar manufacturing facility in Jewar will play a crucial role in strengthening India's export capabilities and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India.

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Boosting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Exports

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Cell Solar Manufacturing Plant, the Chief Minister said the project aims to build large-scale production capacity in the renewable energy sector. "Their goal is to develop a manufacturing capacity of 6 gigawatts for solar cells and 5 gigawatts for solar modules from this plant," CM Yogi said.

He said the plant would not only strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem but also boost exports. "I believe that this solar cell manufacturing hub will also play a major role in increasing India's export power. This means it will help in achieving the Prime Minister's goal of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India)," he said.

Ending Import Dependency

Highlighting the localisation of advanced technologies, the Chief Minister said India would no longer need to depend on imports in this sector. "The technologies for which we previously had to depend on the world--on China and other countries--will now be available right here in Jewar. SAEL Industries Limited is going to undertake this work right here in Jewar," he added.

Employment and Economic Opportunities

CM Yogi also underlined the employment potential of the project, saying it would benefit multiple sectors. "Through this, thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created. Along with MSMEs, logistics, and allied industries, it will also provide opportunities for engineers and technicians to work in a new field. A new effort has begun in that direction, and through this, the youth of Uttar Pradesh will also get an opportunity to lead the green economy," he said.

CM Yogi's Other Engagements

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of electronics manufacturing plants of Amber and Ascent in Gautam Buddha Nagar and highlighted the state's push towards becoming a hub for electronics production and exports.

He also inaugurated the two-day 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign 2026' in Gorakhpur, terming it part of a larger ideological and organisational training exercise of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The training programme, organised as part of the BJP's ideological and organisational exercise, witnessed the participation of party workers and dignitaries from across the region.