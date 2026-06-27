Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended an organ donation campaign in Haridwar, urging pledges. Dhami called it the 'highest service,' linking it to culture, while Nadda noted rising awareness across India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday participated in the Dadhichi Organ Donation Maha Daan Sankalp Campaign in Haridwar, urging people to pledge organ donation and highlighting the importance of combining India's cultural values with scientific advancements to save lives.

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Donation a Symbol of Selfless Service: CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said organ donation represents the highest form of selfless service and is deeply rooted in India's cultural ethos. "In Indian culture, the tradition of donation is not limited to wealth or material goods. It symbolises sacrifice, dedication, service, and selflessness. Maharishi Dadhichi donated his bones for the creation of the vajra to free the gods from the terror of demons. If, after our death, any organ of our body can give someone a new life, then no donation, no service can be greater than this," Dhami said.

Over 5 Lakh Pledges Made: Union Minister Nadda

Union Health Minister Nadda said awareness regarding organ donation has significantly improved across the country, resulting in a steady rise in pledges. "As people are becoming more aware, organ donations have risen. More than 5 lakh verified pledges linked to Aadhaar have been made. When we discuss organ donation, two aspects arise. One is the spiritual perspective, and the other is the scientific perspective -- ensuring proper utilisation of donated organs," Nadda said.

State's Focus on Healthcare and Development

The event comes as the Uttarakhand government continues to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand access to quality medical services across the state. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, lakhs of families are receiving free healthcare benefits, while the state government is working to ensure modern medical facilities reach remote hilly areas.

The campaign also follows a series of development initiatives launched in Uttarakhand on Friday, including the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth Rs 369.66 crore in Rudrapur during the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' programme. (ANI)