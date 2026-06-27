A 30-year-old man was held for a fatal accident in Delhi's Vasant Kunj that killed an event manager. In a separate case, YouTuber Gurman Singh, 'Road Safety Wala', was apprehended for allegedly staging collisions with women for social media content.

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended in connection with a road accident that claimed the life of a Gurugram-based event management professional in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

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According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on June 25 reporting that a car had collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Sarthak Mattoo, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, was taken to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel but was declared dead on arrival.

"Accordingly, an FIR dated June 25 was registered at PS Vasant Kunj South. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, following which the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation in the case is in progress," Delhi Police said.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, police traced the alleged offending vehicle, a Mahindra Thar, which was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The SUV had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), a Bihar native employed with the company and posted in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Saha allegedly told investigators that his friend, Apurv Singh (30), a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Gurugram, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, while Saha was seated in the front passenger seat. Police said the Mahindra Thar has been seized as part of the investigation. The accused driver, Apurv Singh, has been apprehended and subjected to a medical examination at Safdarjung Hospital. Further details are awaited.

YouTuber 'Road Safety Wala' Held for Staging Collisions

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Cyber Police Station of West District apprehended Gurman Singh alias "Road Safety Wala" following complaints alleging that he deliberately targeted women riders and minor girls through staged road collisions, harassment, and unauthorised recording and uploading of videos on social media.

Police alleged that the accused created objectionable content to increase followers and generate revenue through social media monetisation. A mobile phone containing alleged digital evidence has been recovered, while efforts are underway to take down the associated social media accounts. Further investigation is ongoing, police added. (ANI)