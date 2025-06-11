Police say Sonam plotted her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder before their wedding. She allegedly wanted to marry another man and warned her mother with chilling words. Investigations reveal a meticulously planned, cold-blooded crime.

In a chilling turn of events, investigators have revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused in the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, had planned the killing even before marrying him, allegedly because she was in love with another man, Raj Kushwaha. The story continues to unfold as family members and police shed new light on a crime that has shocked Indore and the nation.

A brother’s revelation and a warning ignored

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother, told reporters that Sonam’s own brother Govind confessed to him that Sonam orchestrated the entire plan. “Govind said she deserves the strictest punishment, even the death penalty,” Vipin claimed.

He further alleged that Sonam’s mother was aware of her daughter's intentions. “When Sonam told her mother that she wanted to marry Raj and was denied, she warned her: ‘If you ever get me married, just wait and see what I’ll do,’” Vipin recounted.

The planning before the wedding

According to senior crime branch officials, the murder was pre-planned long before Sonam and Raja’s marriage. Multiple meetings were held at an empty ground in Indore’s Scheme Number 155, where the group finalised details.

The original plan was to push Raja off a gorge. But they carried a machete (dao) as a backup weapon. A senior officer said, “They took him up a hilly area, waited for the right spot, and once Sonam gave the signal, they attacked Raja and dumped his body from the parking lot.”

Why did Sonam do it?

While the exact motive is still being probed, investigators believe the murder was closely tied to Sonam’s desire to marry Raj Kushwaha. Raja, a regular gym-goer and physically strong, was considered difficult to overpower, hence officials say Sonam was actively involved in helping the attackers.

Return to normalcy after murder

The accused tried to erase all suspicion by resuming daily life as if nothing had happened. One of them, Anand, even attended a wedding, while others returned to work. The group had switched trains during their return to avoid CCTV and suspicion.

Recovery of key evidence

During further investigations, Vishal alias Vicky, another accused, was taken to his home in Indore’s Banganga area. Police recovered the bloodstained jeans and shirt he wore during the crime. He was also taken to a ground where he admitted the group discarded a new SIM card purchased solely for the murder plot.

Officers searched the area extensively based on Vishal’s confession.

Shillong police visit Raja's family

After ground-level investigation, police officers from Shillong visited Raja’s residence and met his family. In an emotional moment, Vipin said, “I apologise for the earlier comments made against the police. At that time, we were in a state of shock and grief.”

A betrayal that left a family shattered

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, once seen as just another tragic incident, has now been revealed as a cold-blooded conspiracy involving betrayal, manipulation, and obsession. As the case proceeds, the spotlight remains on the shocking decisions and threats made by Sonam, and the unseen roles played by her accomplices and family.

In this shocking betrayal, a love triangle, a forced marriage, and a silent warning turned into a murder that has shaken an entire community.