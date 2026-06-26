A six-month pregnant woman, Neha Kumari, was allegedly murdered by her husband after a domestic dispute at their home in Faridabad's Panchsheel Colony Part-2. Police claim the accused assaulted her and drowned her by forcing her head into a bucket of water before fleeing. Police teams are searching for the absconding husband.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after a domestic dispute at their home in Faridabad, Haryana. Police said the accused fled the scene soon after the incident and is currently on the run. The victim, Neha Kumari, was six months pregnant when she was allegedly killed at the couple's house in Panchsheel Colony Part-2 under the Palla police station area, according to a report by NDTV.

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Argument Turned Deadly

According to police, an argument broke out between Neha and her husband, Amit Gupta, on Thursday morning. As the dispute became more serious, Amit allegedly assaulted his wife before forcing her head into a bucket filled with water, leading to her death.

Family members reached the house after learning about the incident and found Neha lying dead. They immediately informed the police.

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Police Launch Search for Accused

Police teams from the Palla police station, the Crime Branch and the forensic unit rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators collected evidence from the house, and initial findings suggest it is a case of murder. An FIR has been registered, and police have launched a search to trace the accused.

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Couple Had Recently Moved Into New Home

Police said Neha was originally from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, while Amit belongs to Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. The couple got married on April 30 last year and had recently shifted to their new home in Panchsheel Colony. They had also held a housewarming ceremony about a month ago.

During the investigation, police found that Amit had allegedly called his uncle, who lives near the Badarpur border, and told him that he had killed his wife. Soon afterwards, he reportedly switched off his mobile phone and disappeared.

A Faridabad police spokesperson said teams are carrying out raids at several suspected locations to arrest the accused. Further action will depend on the post-mortem findings and the forensic report. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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