Odisha wins best Republic Day 2024 parade tableau award; Gujarat's tableau is people's choice (PHOTOS)

Odisha's tableau, highlighting women empowerment and the state's handicraft sector, secured the top spot in the judge's choice category during the 75th Republic Day parade. Gujarat's tableau, featuring the Dhordo tourism village, won first place in the people's choice category

Odisha's vibrant tableau, celebrating women's empowerment and showcasing the state's rich handicraft and handloom sector during the 75th Republic Day parade, has secured the first prize in the judge's choice category among the tableaux presented by various states and Union Territories. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a ceremony held at Delhi Cantonment.

Gujarat's tableau, featuring the Dhordo tourism village, claimed the first position in the people's choice category. The awards were presented at the ceremony. The culture ministry's tableau, themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy,' earned the first prize among the tableaux presented by various ministries and departments during the ceremonial parade, while the Ministry of Home Affairs' tableau depicting 'vibrant villages' secured the second prize.

A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union Territories and nine from central ministries and departments were showcased during the grand celebrations, with French President Emmanuel Macron attending as the chief guest.