- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Nagpur and Thane, Light Rain Likely in Parts of State
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Nagpur and Thane, Light Rain Likely in Parts of State
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra continues to reel under intense heat as the monsoon's progress remains sluggish. While several districts are likely to witness heatwave conditions, a few regions may receive light rainfall and cloudy weather
Heatwave Conditions Persist Across Several Districts
The delayed arrival of the monsoon has kept temperatures soaring across Maharashtra. According to the weather department, heatwave conditions are expected in Mumbai and Palghar, while hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Thane. Vidarbha, including Nagpur and nearby districts, is also experiencing intense heat, with dry weather expected to prevail through the day.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain in Several Maharashtra Districts, Heat Persists
Rainfall Chances Limited to Select Areas
Although widespread rainfall is unlikely, a few districts may receive some relief. Light rain is expected in Sindhudurg, while yellow rain alerts have been issued for Dharashiv and Latur. Weather officials have indicated that isolated showers could occur in some parts of the state, but they are not expected to significantly reduce the prevailing heat.
Pune, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada Forecast
Pune and most districts of western Maharashtra are expected to witness mainly clear and fair weather on Friday. However, cloudy conditions may develop over Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli. A yellow alert has been issued for Solapur due to local afternoon weather developments. In the Marathwada region, Jalna, Beed and Nanded remain under a yellow heat alert as temperatures continue to stay above normal levels.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.