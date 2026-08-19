The Supreme Court has emphasised the need to institutionalise the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent future paper leaks. It directed the Centre to detail the implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations for a robust system.

SC Emphasises Need for 'Vibrant' and Robust Institution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reiterated the need to institutionalise the National Testing Agency (NTA), with secure infrastructure, dedicated testing centres, cyber-security systems, institutional expertise and a permanent mechanism for examination-related operations to prevent future paper leaks.

"A vibrant system and institutionalisation is what needs to be done," a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said while hearing pleas concerning the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Court directed the Union Secretary for the Ministry of Education to file an affidavit setting out the steps being taken to implement the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations, as nuanced by the Nandan Nilekani Committee.

The Court said its objective was to ensure that the country has a robust examination institution capable of retaining expertise and adapting to technological changes. "Our duty is to ensure that there is a vibrant institution that the country can be proud of. If you don't institutionalise, experienced people get transferred and the entire experience is lost. There are a lot of technological changes that have to be brought about", it said. The matter will be listed on a date after three weeks.

During the hearing, the Court emphasised that its concern was not merely the safeguards currently in place for the preparation, printing, transportation and distribution of question papers, but it is the institutionalisation of the NTA, including its infrastructure, manpower, technology and institutional memory. "Our concern is how you institutionalise the conduct of the examination. Secure office premises, confidential operational infrastructure, cyber security. They have suggested 10 verticals to be created. Testing centres, central network operators, etc. Each of these the committee said that you need to create this infrastructure," Justice Narasimha said.

The K. Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of former ISRO chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan after the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy. It submitted its report to the Ministry of Education in October 2024, making 101 recommendations to overhaul the NTA and strengthen the security and integrity of public examinations. The recommendations include measures concerning the examination infrastructure, security of question papers, technology, manpower and institutional mechanisms within the NTA.

Centre Outlines Existing Safeguards

Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and NTA, explained the safeguards currently in place for the preparation, printing, transportation and distribution of question papers. He said the question paper is prepared through multiple layers of moderation. For a Physics paper comprising 100 questions, several moderators first prepare a question bank of around 500 questions. Different moderators then select questions and prepare four question papers, out of which two are finally selected by the Director General of NTA.

Mehta said the identity of the final question paper remains unknown until it is sent in sealed boxes to identified printing presses, which are monitored through CCTV and CISF surveillance. He said the printing process is video-recorded and outsiders are not allowed inside once the sealed box is opened.

Mehta also explained that question papers are packed in iron boxes with non-openable locks and transported in GPS-tracked vehicles. Two sets of papers are kept in separate boxes in bank strong rooms, generally at SBI or Canara Bank branches. On the morning of the examination, the DG, NTA informs the city coordinator about which set is to be used. The papers are then taken in a motorcade involving district officials, with the movement videographed, before being distributed to class coordinators, Mehta submitted.

Court Questions Sufficiency of Safeguards

The Court said that these safeguards were already within the scope of the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations, which has rightly suggested institutionalisation of NTA. It thus inquired about what is being done in that regard. "What you have told us is something which is already in the purview of the Radhakrishnan Committee. It has correctly said it is a systemic problem which needs institutionalisation. That's why these are matters which need to be institutionalised. What is the body, how many officers, how much staff, what is the security, etc.?"the court asked.

The Court specifically sought details on the implementation of recommendations relating to a permanent committee for sealing question papers, the appointment of senior officers and creation of institutional expertise. "The method by which you do sealing of the papers has to be undertaken by a permanent committee. How many DGs, etc. have been appointed? This is what we want to know by way of regular affidavits", the Court said.

Stressing the need to preserve institutional memory and expertise the Court noted that frequent transfers of officials could result in the loss of experience within the examination system. "What really needs to be done is institutional memory, institutional expertise. All that we need to see is, has it been set up? You'll have to have R&D infrastructure", the Court said.

The Court also asked about the creation of a sovereign database and infrastructure for storage and security. It said that a director-rank officer should be responsible for security-related issues. "So far as security is concerned, you need to have a director-rank officer. Then you will realise what are the pitfalls" it explained.

The Court also questioned the need to rely on artificial intelligence for translating question papers into Indian languages. "Do you need AI translation for question papers? In our country we don't need to blindly rely on AI for this", it asked. Mehta said the translation process was being done by humans.

Next Steps in Examination Reform

The Court reiterated that institutionalising the NTA was a matter of importance and that the examination agency must be strengthened in a manner that prevents a recurrence of the problems.

Mehta informed the Court that the Nandan Nilekani Committee was meeting on Wednesday and would work on reforms to improve upon the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations. Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for FAIMA, pointed out that the Radhakrishnan Committee had recommended conducting examinations entirely in computer-based mode, but that recommendation was still under consideration. Mehta responded that moving completely to CBT mode could itself carry greater risks.

"We are concerned with institutionalisation of NTA. With all infrastructure, manpower, technological requirements etc. we have been informed that Nandan Nilekani Committee has recommended reforms relating to AI, blockchain etc", it noted. (ANI)

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