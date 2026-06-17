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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Delay Explained; When Will Heavy Rain Finally Arrive? Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai’s wait for the southwest monsoon is getting longer, with forecasters revising the expected arrival date to late June. While humidity continues to rise, experts say the delay does not indicate a weak rainy season
Monsoon Onset Pushed Back to Late June
Mumbai will have to wait longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, as weather agencies have revised the expected onset date to around June 25. The city usually receives the monsoon by June 11, making this one of the most significant delays in recent years.
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The slowdown comes after the monsoon made an early start in parts of southern and eastern India but later lost momentum. Weather experts attribute the delay to weak moisture-bearing winds from the Arabian Sea, which play a crucial role in carrying the monsoon northward along India's western coastline.
Weather Conditions Expected to Improve After June 20
Forecast models suggest that atmospheric conditions could begin improving between June 20 and June 21. Stronger moisture inflow and enhanced cross-equatorial winds are expected to revive monsoon circulation over the Arabian Sea.
If these developments occur as predicted, Maharashtra, including Mumbai, could witness more widespread rainfall during the final week of June. Until then, significant rain activity is unlikely, leaving residents to endure continued humidity and overcast skies.
Delay Does Not Mean a Weak Monsoon Season
Despite the late arrival, meteorologists emphasize that a delayed onset does not automatically translate into below-average seasonal rainfall. Historical trends show that several years with late monsoon arrivals eventually recorded normal or even above-normal rainfall totals.
The current situation mirrors 2019 and 2023, when the monsoon officially reached Mumbai on June 25. Meanwhile, the absence of steady rainfall has kept temperatures elevated, with unusually warm nights recorded across parts of the city. However, weather experts remain optimistic that once the monsoon establishes itself, rainfall activity could quickly make up for the delayed start.
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