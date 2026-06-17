Mumbai will have to wait longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, as weather agencies have revised the expected onset date to around June 25. The city usually receives the monsoon by June 11, making this one of the most significant delays in recent years.

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The slowdown comes after the monsoon made an early start in parts of southern and eastern India but later lost momentum. Weather experts attribute the delay to weak moisture-bearing winds from the Arabian Sea, which play a crucial role in carrying the monsoon northward along India's western coastline.

Weather Conditions Expected to Improve After June 20

Forecast models suggest that atmospheric conditions could begin improving between June 20 and June 21. Stronger moisture inflow and enhanced cross-equatorial winds are expected to revive monsoon circulation over the Arabian Sea.

If these developments occur as predicted, Maharashtra, including Mumbai, could witness more widespread rainfall during the final week of June. Until then, significant rain activity is unlikely, leaving residents to endure continued humidity and overcast skies.