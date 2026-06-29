According to the family, 35-year-old Savita Vishwakarma, wife of Shankar Vishwakarma, went into labour on Wednesday evening. Her relatives immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service, but the vehicle could not reach the hamlet because the swollen river had blocked the only access route.

With no other option, relatives and villagers placed Savita on a cot and started carrying her through the river on foot. During the difficult crossing, her labour pains became severe, and she delivered her baby while still lying on the cot.

In Hathoda village of Amrawada in #Chhindwara#MadhyaPradesh, a pregnant woman had no road access, no bridge, and no ambulance on time. When her condition worsened after delivery, villagers laid her on a charpoy and carried her across the river, then rushed her to the hospital on… pic.twitter.com/UHsKlHcOEz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 28, 2026

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After reaching the other side of the river, the family waited for an ambulance, but none arrived. They eventually transported the mother and newborn on a motorcycle to Amarwara Civil Hospital.

Hospital officials later confirmed that both the mother and baby are healthy and receiving proper care.