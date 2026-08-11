NDA MPs protested in Parliament, accusing the Opposition of disrupting the monsoon session. BJP leaders targeted Rahul Gandhi, demanding a debate on the police lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand while the Opposition seeks a statement on Jantar Mantar.

NDA MPs on Tuesday took the offensive to the Congress and other opposition parties after the logjam continued during the monsoon session with the opposition demanding a statement on the floor of the house from Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The NDA MPs staged a protest in the Parliament complex, accusing the Opposition of avoiding a debate on the recent police action against protesting students in Jharkhand and repeatedly disrupting the functioning of the Houses.

NDA Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Jharkhand Issue

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who participated in the protest, targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said he should remain in Parliament and answer questions over the alleged "brutality" against students in Jharkhand. "Amit Shah ji will give the answer. Rahul Gandhi, don't run. Rahul Gandhi, shame on you. Give an answer on the brutality against students in Jharkhand," Tiwari said while speaking to reporters during the protest.

The NDA MPs carried placards during their protest, with messages demanding answers from Rahul Gandhi and raising the issue of the alleged lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand.

BJP MP Jagadambika Pal said, "The way the police have carried out the lathi charge, used water cannons in Jharkhand, but today they are silent on it? There is chaos here. Today, through their silence, they are being exposed in front of the country."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, "When there is lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi is silent. What is the reason behind his silence? We urge him to reply."

Opposition Accused of 'Running Away' from Debate

The BJP MPs accused the Congress and the opposition parties of holding the house hostage and not letting any discussion take place. Union Minister Anupriya Patel sai, "This is such an important session of Parliament, and the government has been saying that it is ready for discussion. The government formed a new strict law to deal with paper leaks. The Union Home Minister is also ready to speak in the House, but their (Opposition) only aim is to create hungama."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur sayid, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi--showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them. Yet, on the other hand, he demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself. The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines."

BJP MP Arun Govil, while participating in the march, said the government was now ready to have a debate but alleged that the Opposition was "running away" from it. "Now that we are ready to have a debate, they are running away from it. The Opposition is behaving very irresponsibly," Govil said.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader was "running away" from the House. Chugh said Gandhi should come to Parliament and respond to questions concerning the alleged lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. "Rahul Gandhi is running away from the House and is also silent on lathi-charge against the students in Jharkhand. He should come to the House and answer on it," Chugh said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj accused the Opposition of avoiding a discussion despite the government's stated willingness to hold one. He also alleged that the Opposition's approach to protests in different places was inconsistent. "The Opposition is running away from discussion even after the government has said it is ready for it. Their policy on Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand is different," Maharaj said.

Political Standoff Continues

The protests by NDA MPs come a day after the government offered to let Amit Shah address Parliament on the student protests. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said Shah was ready to answer the Opposition's questions, provided proceedings were allowed to function without disruption.

The latest exchange has further sharpened the confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides accusing the other of preventing Parliament from functioning. While the government and NDA MPs are demanding that the Opposition participate in the proposed discussion, Opposition parties have continued to press for answers on the alleged police action before allowing normal proceedings.

The political standoff is expected to remain a major flashpoint in Parliament as the government prepares for Amit Shah's response and the Opposition continues to demand accountability over the treatment of protesting students. (ANI)