Three local youths were injured after an argument over overtaking escalated into a violent clash with travellers from Rajasthan in Srinagar, Pauri district, Uttarakhand. Police detained 10 travellers and launched an investigation based on complaints, medical reports and evidence. The incident triggered protests outside the police station.

A late-night argument over overtaking turned into a violent clash in Uttarakhand's Srinagar town on Friday, leaving three local youths injured and leading to the detention of 10 travellers from Rajasthan. Police have launched an investigation and said further action will depend on the complaint, medical reports and other evidence collected during the probe, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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The incident took place near Pauri Chungi and later spread to the Shri Yantra Tapu area, creating tension in the town. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and brought the situation under control before the clash could grow further.

Argument Began on the Road

According to the complaint filed by injured youth Chirag Bahuguna, the dispute started when a car allegedly came dangerously close to their motorcycle while overtaking near Pauri Chungi. The riders objected to the manner of driving, leading to a brief argument with the occupants of the vehicle.

The travellers reportedly drove away after the exchange, and the matter appeared to have ended.

Second Encounter Escalated Into Violence

However, the two groups reportedly came face-to-face again near Quality Food and later at Shri Yantra Tapu. The complainant alleged that the occupants of the car returned with several others.

Soon afterwards, a fight broke out. According to the complaint, sticks and stones were used during the assault, while punches and kicks were also exchanged. One of the injured claimed he was even bitten on the hand during the scuffle.

Three local youths suffered injuries to the head, hands and other parts of the body. They were taken for medical examination after police intervened.

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Police Detain 10 Travellers

Police detained 10 travellers from Rajasthan for questioning following the incident. Officers said the case is being examined carefully and that statements from both sides are being recorded.

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Investigators are reviewing the written complaint, medical reports and other available evidence before deciding the next course of legal action. Officials have not yet announced any arrests or filed charges.

Protest Outside Police Station

News of the clash spread quickly across Srinagar, prompting a large number of local youths to gather outside the police station late on Friday night.

The crowd raised slogans and demanded strict action against those responsible for the violence. Police maintained security at the station and appealed to people to remain calm while the investigation continued.

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Social Media Reacts

The incident has also sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many users said Uttarakhand has long been known as a peaceful and spiritual state where local residents and visitors usually share a respectful relationship.

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Some expressed concern that confrontations involving travellers and locals have become more frequent in recent years. Others urged pilgrims and tourists to respect local communities, while appealing to residents to resolve disagreements peacefully instead of allowing minor disputes to turn violent.

Several users also noted that the Char Dham Yatra has changed over the years, attracting more leisure travellers alongside traditional pilgrims. They stressed that maintaining peace and mutual respect is essential to protect the image of Devbhoomi and ensure a safe experience for both residents and visitors.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.