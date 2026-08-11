Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confirmed Rahul Gandhi met protesting Jharkhand students, countering NDA's accusations of him avoiding debate. NDA MPs protested the Opposition's logjam in Parliament over the police lathi charge on JPSC/JSSC aspirants.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has already met the protesting students in Jharkhand amid NDA MPs' protest in Parliament over police action against agitators.

Soon after arriving at Parliament, Priyanka told the media, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."

Earlier today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs held a protest march towards Parliament against the Opposition's logjam in both the Houses. The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from debate on student protests.

Parliament Disrupted Over Police Action

Soon after commencing, the Lok Sabha was adjourned again until 2 pm following continued disruptions and several non-productive days in the House.

This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

Details of Jharkhand Protests

The NDA MPs also demanded answers from the Congress MP over Jharkhand's police lathi charge and use of water cannon against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday.

Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Home Minister

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown.

"Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts...No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.

(ANI)