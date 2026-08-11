A viral video shows an elephant charging people in a muddy field. They had provoked it with torches, triggering the defensive attack. An official warned that elephants are deceptively fast, even in mud, due to their broad feet which distribute their weight.

A terrifying encounter between a wild elephant and a group of people in a paddy field has gone viral, showing just how quickly a seemingly distant animal can turn dangerous when it feels threatened.

The video shows the elephant moving through knee-deep mud as several people attempt to drive it away by waving torches. Instead of retreating, the animal suddenly charges towards the group, forcing them to scramble for safety. The dramatic footage captures the elephant moving rapidly across the muddy field, appearing to trample some people during the chaotic encounter.

Check the viral video here:

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The video was shared by Dr PM Dhakate, Special Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who used the incident to highlight how dangerously fast elephants can move, even in terrain where humans struggle to walk.

According to Dhakate, an elephant’s broad feet help distribute its considerable weight across soft, muddy ground, allowing it to accelerate within seconds. This means that a distance that appears safe to people can disappear almost instantly if the animal decides to charge.

Dhakate also cautioned against attempts to frighten or provoke wild elephants. Shouting, waving torches or throwing firecrackers may not make the animal retreat. Instead, such actions can increase its fear and trigger a defensive response.

“An elephant looks slow until it isn’t,” Dhakate said, stressing the need to maintain a safe distance from wild elephants. He advised people to avoid surrounding the animal and, most importantly, ensure it has a clear and unobstructed route to escape.

His warning was also included in the X post accompanying the viral footage. Dhakate wrote: “An elephant looks slow until it isn’t. In knee-deep paddy mud where a person can barely walk, an elephant’s broad feet spread its heavy weight effortlessly. They accelerate to high speed in seconds. Safe distance is an illusion. Shouting, waving torches, or throwing…”

The footage was credited to Shyam Oraon and Santosh Lakra and was shared on X on August 9.

The unsettling video has once again drawn attention to the risks involved in human-wildlife encounters, particularly when wild animals enter agricultural areas. The incident serves as a reminder that approaching, surrounding or trying to chase away an elephant can escalate a situation within moments. Wildlife experts generally recommend giving elephants plenty of space and allowing them an unobstructed path to move away.