SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed HM Amit Shah's offer for a debate, alleging the exam row and Ram Mandir donation issues are 'two sides of the same coin' orchestrated from the same place and must be debated together in Parliament.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's offer for a discussion in Parliament under certain conditions and alleged that the examination row and the irregularities in Ram Mandir donations are "two sides of the same coin" that must be debated together.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to address the House if the opposition guarantees a disruption-free session, Yadav alleged that the government has been intentionally wasting time to avoid accountability. "Both issues are interconnected. Or rather, they are two sides of the same coin. The two issues are interconnected...Education, examinations, and the Ram Mandir are linked issues; they share a common source and are orchestrated from the same place. Therefore, a debate should be held on both issues," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav Questions Govt's Timing

The SP leader questioned why the government did not offer a discussion earlier. "This delaying of time... what is being said today could have been said a week ago. Why wasn't it said a week ago? It is because they didn't want to have a discussion at all," he remarked.

'Wealth is the only religion'

Launching a sharp critique, Yadav alleged that the ruling party's devotion is tied to monetary gain. "Along with avoiding the discussion, they don't even want to take the name of Lord Ram. They only take Lord Shri Ram's name when it comes to collecting donations; otherwise, BJP people don't even want to utter His name. For them, wealth is the only religion," he asserted.

On Lathi-Charge Against Students

Addressing the recent police action against protesting students in Jharkhand, Yadav said, "Those who have used sticks (lathi-charged) against the students and youth--remember, God's stick makes no sound (divine justice is silent but certain)."

Yadav further advocated for persistent communication, saying, "I stated this previously and reiterate it now: dialogue is the only way forward, and continuous engagement is essential; indeed, the Chief Minister and the government have already expressed their willingness to speak with the students," he said.

Govt-Opposition Standoff

Yadav's remarks come amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond. (ANI)