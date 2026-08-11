Delhi Police's Cyber Police Station has busted a pan-India cyber investment fraud, arresting nine people across four states. The network allegedly scammed victims of over Rs 15.71 crore through fake WhatsApp investment groups and trading apps.

The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's South-West District has busted an alleged pan-India cyber investment fraud and mule account network with the arrest of nine accused persons from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab, police said.

According to the Delhi police, the investigation established links between bank accounts allegedly used by the network. Meanwhile, 34 complaints have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), involving fraudulent transactions exceeding Rs 15.71 crore. The investigation also worked out seven cyber-fraud cases registered in Delhi, involving a total amount of approximately Rs 2.70 crore.

How the Scam Began

The investigation has further revealed suspected foreign links to Qatar, while digital evidence and disclosures indicate that operational coordination was allegedly being carried out through associates based in Dubai. Police said that the roles of several other suspected facilitators are being verified and further investigation into the overseas connections is underway. The case originated from a complaint filed by a resident of Palam Colony in New Delhi, who was allegedly inducted into WhatsApp groups presented as investment learning platforms.

According to the police, the accused allegedly impersonated market analysts and investment professionals and gained the complainant's confidence through fabricated trading sessions, success stories and screenshots showing purported investment returns. The complainant was subsequently persuaded to invest through a fraudulent trading application. Believing the platform to be genuine, he transferred Rs 4.82 lakh through multiple banking channels. Police said that the accused initially permitted a small withdrawal, following which they allegedly demanded further money from the complainant on the pretext of an IPO allotment of approximately Rs 7.81 lakh. Suspecting fraud, the complainant reported the matter on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Investigation and Money Trail

Following the complaint, FIR No. 75/26 was registered under Sections 318(4), 319, 340 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Cyber South-West District. During the investigation, police focused on two major aspects: tracing the movement of the money through beneficiary bank accounts and analysing the digital and technical footprints of the suspects.

Examination of financial records, transaction details, mobile phone data and digital communications allegedly revealed an interstate network involving account holders, facilitators and persons arranging and supplying mule bank accounts. The money trail subsequently led to the investigating team of Maharashtra, where accused Shoeb Dilavar Saiyyad was traced and arrested from Nandurbar. During interrogation and examination of his mobile phone, police recovered alleged incriminating chats and other digital evidence.

Uncovering the Interstate Network

The investigation found that Saiyyad had allegedly travelled to Kerala with four other persons, where purported business entities were established, and current accounts were opened in the names of those entities. Police said that the accused persons were allegedly connected through a WhatsApp group named "Brotherhood", where bank account details were reportedly shared.

Arrests in Gujarat

The investigation also revealed the alleged roles of Riya and Sam, also known as Sameer. According to police, they allegedly facilitated the opening of firms and current accounts, coordinated travel and meetings, and managed account-related activities. Four accused persons from Gujarat were subsequently traced and arrested with the assistance of local police and PS Bardoli Town, Surat. The accused were identified as Shaikh Riyazuddin Imtiyaz, Kamalsha Kadarshah, Siddiki Mahamadsiddik Mufidbhai and Hamza Humayu.

Police said that the four were allegedly induced by Riya to provide their current accounts in return for monetary consideration. They allegedly travelled to Kerala along with Shoeb Dilavar Saiyyad, where they met Riya, Sam and Jamal. According to investigators, the accused allegedly facilitated the creation of purported business entities and the opening of mule current accounts in the names of the account holders. The account credentials and account kits were subsequently allegedly handed over to persons operating the network in exchange for monetary consideration, police said.

Kerala Links and Arrests

The investigation then led police to Keralam, where accused Muzamil Thaib was traced and arrested from Manjeshwar on the basis of technical surveillance and digital evidence. Police alleged that Thaib was involved in coordinating with account holders, arranging their stay and sharing bank account details and transaction-related one-time passwords through WhatsApp groups.

Another accused, Jamaluddin Faisal, was also arrested in Keralam. Police said that he was allegedly involved in facilitating the establishment of purported business entities and coordinating the opening and operation of bank accounts.

Punjab and Overseas Connections

The money trail also led the investigating team to Punjab. Police identified Sarabjit Singh and Sonia Sharma as persons allegedly associated with bank accounts and the movement of proceeds connected with the cyber-fraud network. Both were arrested during the investigation.

Police said that the investigation also brought to light alleged overseas connections. During interrogation, accused Jamaluddin Faisal reportedly disclosed his previous association with persons linked to the network during his stay in Qatar.

The investigation further indicated that Sam, who is suspected to be a principal coordinator, was allegedly managing operational activities from Dubai. The roles of Riya, Sam, Farhaz and one bank employee have also emerged during the investigation and are being verified through financial, documentary and digital evidence, police said.

Modus Operandi of the Syndicate

A detailed analysis of beneficiary accounts established their alleged links with 34 NCRP complaints involving fraudulent transactions exceeding Rs 15.71 crore. Police said that the syndicate allegedly targeted victims through WhatsApp investment groups.

The groups were presented as exclusive institutional investment programmes, through which victims were allegedly persuaded to invest money. The accused allegedly used fake trading applications that displayed fabricated profits.

Police said these purported profits were used to encourage victims to make repeated investments. When victims allegedly attempted to withdraw their money, they were asked to deposit additional amounts on various false pretexts. These included taxes, brokerage charges, IPO allotments, account verification, processing fees and margin requirements. The money was allegedly layered through multiple current accounts opened in the names of shell firms. The funds were then transferred further to conceal their alleged origin, according to police.

Recoveries and Details of Accused

The investigation resulted in the recovery of eight mobile phones containing alleged incriminating WhatsApp chats, banking records, KYC documents, account-opening forms, digital credentials, transaction records and other electronic evidence.

The nine arrested accused were identified as Jamaluddin Faisal, a 30-year-old resident of Kasargode, Kerala; Sarabjit Singh, 43, from Amritsar, Punjab; Shoeb Dilavar Saiyyad, 26, from Nandurbar, Maharashtra; Siddiki Mahamadsiddik Mufidbhai, 30, from Surat, Gujarat; Shaikh Riyazuddin Imtiyaz, 29, from Surat; Hamza Humayu, 26, from Fort Songarh, Gujarat; Kamalsha Kadarshah, 30, from Surat; Muzamil Thaib, 20, from Kasargod, Kerala; and Sonia Sharma, 42, from Amritsar, Punjab.

Police said that Jamaluddin Faisal has two previous involvements in cases registered in Kerala, including one case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and another relating to stalking. Police said that 27 other NCRP complaints have also been linked to the network.

Further investigation into the case, including the alleged overseas connections and the roles of other suspected facilitators, is in progress. (ANI)