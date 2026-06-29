A ticket checking dispute at Mehsana railway station turned into a physical fight between a female TTE and a woman passenger on Saturday. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media. Both women have filed police complaints. The passenger alleged she was asked for money despite holding valid tickets.

A heated argument between a female ticket examiner (TTE) and a woman passenger at Mehsana railway station in Gujarat turned into a physical fight, with the incident now widely circulating on social media. The clash reportedly took place on Saturday during a routine ticket checking process and drew the attention of other passengers at the station.

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Ticket Difference Led to Dispute

According to local news reports, two passengers travelling from Vadodara were carrying three different types of railway tickets, including general, sleeper and AC class tickets. While checking the tickets, the female TTE questioned the difference between the tickets.

During the conversation, an argument reportedly broke out between the TTE and a female passenger. Eyewitnesses said the disagreement quickly became heated before turning into a physical altercation. The situation created panic and confusion at the station for a short time.

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A video of the incident has since gone viral online. In the clip, the ticket checker can be heard shouting for help as the women scuffle.

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Both Sides File Police Complaints

The passenger has alleged that she was asked to pay money despite having valid tickets. She also claimed that her five-year-old child was pushed during the incident and that she was assaulted after objecting.

The ticket examiner has also lodged a complaint, leading to police action from both sides. Reports said the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and have started an investigation. Officials are expected to examine the viral video along with statements from those involved before deciding on further action.

Social Media Divided

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users supported the passenger and demanded strict action if any wrongdoing is proved, others urged people not to reach conclusions based only on the viral clip.

Several users called for an impartial investigation, saying responsibility should be fixed only after all facts are verified. Others criticised the violence, stressing that neither railway staff nor passengers should take the law into their own hands.

The investigation is continuing, and officials have not yet announced their findings.