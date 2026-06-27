A man kidnapped his former girlfriend from Bengaluru, stabbed her inside a moving car and then triggered a petrol bomb near Tumakuru, Karnataka. The woman escaped by jumping out moments before the vehicle exploded, while the accused died in the fire. Police believe the attack followed the end of their six-year relationship.

A suspected kidnapping turned into a deadly highway tragedy in Karnataka after a man allegedly stabbed a woman inside a moving car before setting off a petrol bomb, killing himself in the explosion. The woman, despite suffering serious injuries, managed to jump out of the vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

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The incident took place near Jogihalli in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district under the Kallambella police station limits. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

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Six-Year Relationship Ended in Violence

The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, while the injured woman is Ramya Ullas, a 23-year-old Operating Theatre (OT) technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to police, Nagendra and Ramya were in a relationship for around six years after meeting during their college days. Both belong to neighbouring villages in Uttara Kannada district.

Investigators said the relationship had recently ended after Ramya allegedly refused to marry him and blocked his phone number. Police believe Nagendra became angry over the breakup and decided to confront her.

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Woman Allegedly Kidnapped from Bengaluru

Police said Nagendra travelled to Bengaluru early on the day of the incident and reached Ramya's rented accommodation in Jayanagar. After an argument, he allegedly threatened her friend and forced Ramya into a pre-booked cab that was headed towards Ankola.

Following the incident, Ramya's friend filed a kidnapping complaint at Siddapura Police Station in Bengaluru.

Knife Attack Inside Moving Car

According to investigators, the argument continued throughout the journey. Police said Nagendra had brought a knife and a crude petrol bomb with him and repeatedly threatened to kill both Ramya and himself.

As the vehicle reached Jogihalli on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway, Nagendra allegedly attacked Ramya with the knife, causing injuries to her head and hand.

The frightened cab driver immediately stopped the vehicle and ran away after seeing the violence unfold.

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Ramya Escapes Moments Before Blast

Police said Nagendra then locked the car using the central locking system and prepared to ignite the petrol bomb.

Despite her injuries, Ramya managed to unlock the door and jumped out of the vehicle. Seconds later, a powerful explosion engulfed the car in flames.

Nagendra died inside the burning vehicle, while Ramya survived with serious injuries. She was first taken to Tumakuru District Hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Police Probe Underway

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. said the initial investigation suggests Nagendra detonated the petrol bomb himself after allegedly kidnapping Ramya. Police are recording the statements of the injured woman and the cab driver to establish the exact sequence of events.

Investigators are also examining whether the attack was planned in advance. The burnt vehicle has been seized for forensic examination, while the explosion briefly disrupted traffic on the national highway.

Police have registered a case and said further legal action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

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