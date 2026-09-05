President Droupadi Murmu said on Teachers' Day that a teacher's conduct should not generate fear and anxiety among students. In an article, she conveyed gratitude to educators for instilling knowledge, skills, values, and motivation in students.

A teacher's conduct should not generate fear and anxiety among students, as educators help shape their destinies and have a duty to guide them to become good human beings, President Droupadi Murmu said on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2026.

Marking the occasion, President Murmu has written an article in which she extended greetings to the nation's teachers, conveying gratitude on behalf of all Indians to those who "instil knowledge, skills, values and motivation in crores of students." Marking the occasion, President Murmu wrote an article extending greetings to the nation's teachers and conveying gratitude on behalf of all Indians to those who "instil knowledge, skills, values and motivation in crores of students."

Learning from Esteemed Predecessors

In her article, President Murmu recalled that Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, had wished that his birthday be observed as Teachers' Day. "He was an intellectual of international repute, a renowned author and an esteemed statesman, yet he regarded his role as a teacher as the most important of all. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, one of India’s most beloved former Presidents, was once asked whether he thought people would remember him more as a scientist or as a President. Dr Kalam replied that he would like to be remembered as a teacher," she wrote.

Drawing from Ancient Indian Wisdom

Drawing on India's ancient texts, the President said teachers have always been taught to love their students as their own children. "They should treat them all equally and fairly, they should not lose their temper on students, they should remain patient, keep the well-being of their students foremost, and teach them according to their ability to learn," the President wrote, referring to the timeless message of "Acharyadevo Bhava" from the Shikshavalli in the Taittiriya Upanishad, given nearly three millennia ago.

Reflections from a Life of Learning and Teaching

Reflecting on her own life, President Murmu shared that she had been guided by many wise and affectionate teachers, some of whom taught students beyond school hours and cared for them personally. "After completing class-VII, I was the first girl to venture out of the village to pursue further studies. Later, while studying in Bhubaneswar too, I was blessed to receive abundant love and encouragement from my teachers. I mention my teachers here with humility, because their story illustrates a profound truth: a loving and dedicated teacher can awaken limitless potential and inspiration within a student," she wrote, adding that such encouragement gives students the courage to face life's toughest challenges and the confidence to pursue the loftiest goals.

President Murmu shared fond memories of her own years as a teacher at the Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur, Odisha, where she helped students prepare for musical performances, sports and plays, and organised Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. "I also found great satisfaction and meaning in taking students on picnics to beautiful natural surroundings and, through play and exploration, introducing them to the world of animals, birds, trees and plants. Years after leaving school, my students still invite me to their family celebrations and share their joys with me," she wrote.

The Qualities of a Good Teacher

The President also cited Mahakavi Kalidas's play "Malavikagnimitram," which describes a good teacher as one who possesses "profound knowledge and the ability to transmit it effectively". She referred to the Sanskrit maxim, "Sarvatra vijayam icchet, shishyat icchet parajayam", which means that one may wish for victory everywhere except before one's own student, where one should wish to be defeated. "Teaching is not merely a vocation; it is a vow. It is more than a career or a job; it is the sacred task of shaping humanity. It is the noble responsibility of illuminating the path for generations to come," she wrote.

A Teacher's Sacred Duty

"A teacher’s attitude, conduct and behaviour should not generate fear and anxiety in the children, break their morale or allow any sense of inferiority to develop. Good teachers help their students become the best versions of themselves. It is the sacred duty of teachers to guide their students to be good human beings," the President added.

The President said that students who achieve prosperity and glory while remaining ethical in their conduct are the truest reflection of a teacher's success. "I make an appeal: always hold our commited and sincere teachers in the highest esteem," the President wrote. (ANI)