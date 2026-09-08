WB CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a grand Durga Puja launch at Eden Gardens, a ban on DJs during festivities, a complete dry day on Maha Ashtami, and awards for best puja organizers. He also apologised for a controversial tourism ad.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a series of measures for this year's Durga Puja celebrations, including the official launch of the festival at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya, restrictions on DJs during puja and immersion processions, and a complete dry day on Maha Ashtami.

Grand Launch at Eden Gardens

Adhikari said the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs would jointly organise a mega event on Mahalaya, marking the official launch of Durga Puja at Eden Gardens. While addressing the gathering during the Durga Puja 2026 preparatory meeting on Monday, the CM said, "On the day of Mahalaya, the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs are jointly organising a mega event. The official launch of Durga Puja will take place at Eden Gardens right on Mahalaya. This grand event will feature a special drone show and fireworks display. In addition, three major aerial drone shows will also take place."

Restrictions on DJs and Alcohol

The Chief Minister also announced restrictions on the use of DJs during Durga Puja celebrations and immersion processions, stressing that organisers, vendors and the public would be required to comply with the guidelines. "DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions. Total compliance from all puja organisers, vendors, and the public is mandatory to preserve public safety and order," he said.

He further announced that Maha Ashtami would be observed as a complete dry day across the state, with liquor shops and bars ordered to remain closed. "To maintain the sanctity of Maha Ashtami, a complete dry day will be observed across the state. All liquor retail outlets, as well as bars, must remain strictly closed with zero alcohol sales permitted throughout the day. Total compliance is mandatory," Adhikari said.

Awards for Puja Organisers

The Chief Minister also announced awards in several categories to recognise excellence among Durga Puja organisers. "On behalf of the West Bengal government, awards will be presented to recognise excellence across various categories during Durga Puja. Awards will be conferred for Best Idol, Best Pandal, Best Eco-Friendly Puja, Best Crowd Management, Best Pandal Art and Best Sculptor," he said.

He said an independent panel of judges would be constituted to ensure that the awards were presented fairly and impartially. "To ensure these awards are presented fairly and impartially, an independent panel of judges will be constituted. All organisers are instructed to ensure that idols, pandal themes, and decorations strictly respect the rich religious traditions and cultural heritage of Durga Puja. Any practice causing offence or harm to these traditions is strictly prohibited," Adhikari said.

The announcements come as preparations for one of West Bengal's biggest annual festivals, Durga Puja, gain momentum across the state. The 91st year of Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity began with the inauguration of its theme, 'Beyond Sound’.

Controversy Over AI-Generated Video

Reacting to the controversy surrounding an AI-generated video released by West Bengal Tourism that drew criticism on social media, Adhikari apologised and said those responsible had been put on alert. "I apologise for the advertisement published; those responsible for creating it have been put on alert," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Tourism Minister Dr Shankar Ghosh said the AI-generated video that attracted criticism on social media was only a logo reveal video and did not represent the core idea or brand story of the new West Bengal Tourism identity. Ghosh said the main brand film could not be screened in its entirety during the event due to a technical issue, which led to the misunderstanding. He added that the actual introductory brand film has already been shared on his social media channels and those of the West Bengal Tourism Department, presenting the core idea behind the new brand. (ANI)