West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar. He stated people are happy with the government's performance and will vote for the party, ensuring a win by a huge margin.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming bypolls to the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies by a huge margin, asserting that people have extended their full support.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh said the government was taking decisions with confidence and continuing its work, adding that people were happy with its performance. "BJP is going to win. The people have given full support to BJP. The government is continuously taking decisions with confidence and also doing the work. The people are happy too. The people will vote for us, and BJP will win by a huge margin," he said.

Bypoll Schedule Announced

The remarks came after the Election Commission (EC) announced bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies on Oct 6, with counting of votes on Oct 9. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who won from both Nandigram and Bhowanipore in the April assembly elections, and Rejinagar MLA Humayun Kabir.

Meanwhile, ECI has announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9.

Key Dates for Bypolls

According to the official schedule released by the Commission, the formal Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on September 9. The deadline for filing nomination papers is September 16, followed by scrutiny of nominations on September 17. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 19.

The polling will be conducted on October 6 (Tuesday), and counting of votes will take place on October 9 (Friday). The Commission stated that the entire election process is slated for completion before October 11.

Ahead of the elections, the poll panel had also notified the schedule for the final publication of electoral rolls across the respective constituencies. The final rolls for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency in Assam were published on February 10, followed by the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in Puducherry on February 14. (ANI)