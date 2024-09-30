Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways' special rules: How senior citizens can secure lower berths

    Indian Railways offers several facilities for the comfortable travel of senior citizens. When it comes to lower berth allocation, keeping certain key factors in mind while booking tickets can ensure senior citizens get lower berths. These guidelines will make train travel easier and more comfortable for senior citizens.

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    Special rules for senior citizens on Indian Railways:

    Indian Railways has introduced special rules to reserve lower berths for senior citizens. Men over 60 years of age and women over 45 years of age can avail this facility to travel more comfortably. However, this benefit is only available when senior citizens are traveling alone or with a maximum of two people. If more than two people are traveling together, lower berth reservations are not applicable.

    Chance to shift to lower berth:

    If a senior citizen is assigned an upper or middle berth, the ticket checking staff can assist by shifting them to a lower berth when possible. This is especially helpful during the festive season. By following the correct procedures while booking tickets, the chances of getting a lower berth increase significantly. Many people make mistakes out of carelessness while booking, which prevents senior citizens from securing the preferred seat.

    How to book correctly for lower berths:

    When booking tickets, it's important to select the senior citizen quota, available on the IRCTC website and other ticket booking platforms. This increases the likelihood of getting a lower berth. Additionally, if a senior citizen is traveling with others, it is better to book their tickets separately. This improves the chances of securing a lower berth compared to booking tickets with younger passengers. Always ensure that the correct age is mentioned for senior citizens during the booking process, as entering the wrong age can disqualify them from the senior citizen quota.

    Booking tips for festive seasons:

    During the festive season, when cancellations are more frequent, it's advisable to book tickets in advance. This increases the chances of getting a confirmed ticket, and possibly a lower berth. It’s generally easier to get a lower berth in sleeper class than in AC class, as sleeper class has more seats. Booking in a class with more lower berths improves your chances of getting the preferred seat.

    Railway facilities for senior citizens:

    Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that senior citizens face no inconvenience during their journey. The senior citizen quota offers a higher likelihood of getting a lower berth, which is especially beneficial for elderly passengers who may have difficulty climbing to the upper or middle berths. If a senior citizen is initially assigned an upper or middle berth, the ticket checking staff can help arrange a lower berth, as changes often occur during the journey. Additionally, railways provide services like wheelchairs, ramps, and special counters for elderly passengers.

