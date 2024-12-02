From TV beginnings to Rs 120 Cr net worth: Sivakarthikeyan’s inspiring journey in Tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan's remarkable journey from a television comedy show contestant to a leading Tamil cinema actor reflects his unwavering dedication and talent. With a debut in Marina (2012) and a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor and charisma, he has established himself as a standout star in the industry over the past 12 years.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Establishing a foothold in the film industry, particularly in acting, is no easy feat. It often requires years of dedication, hard work, and a touch of luck. Many of the stars shining in the industry today are the result of such relentless effort. One such individual who has carved out a unique space for himself in Tamil cinema over the past eleven years is none other than Sivakarthikeyan.
 

Sivakarthikeyan began his journey as a contestant on a television comedy show, which eventually paved the way for his transition into hosting. It didn’t take long for him to become a standout presenter on prominent Tamil channels. With his quick wit and humor, Sivakarthikeyan managed to captivate audiences and keep them glued to their screens. In 2012, he made his silver screen debut with the film Marina, marking the start of his acting career.
 

Sivakarthikeyan gained significant attention in Tamil cinema with the film Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. The movie's success opened the doors to numerous opportunities for the actor. He went on to play lead roles in hits like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Kaaki Sattai, Rajini Murugan, Remo, Velaikkaran, and Doctor. Most of these films achieved both critical and commercial success. Notably, Doctor and Don entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, further solidifying Sivakarthikeyan’s status as a bankable star in Tamil cinema.
 

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan's latest theatrical release, Amaran, has been a major success. The film, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, amassed an impressive Rs 300 crore in collections, with Rs 241.75 crore coming from India alone. Sai Pallavi played the female lead in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan

Reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan’s net worth currently stands at Rs 120 crore. Starting his career on television with a modest salary in the thousands, he transitioned to cinema, where his remuneration skyrocketed to lakhs and eventually crores. Today, Sivakarthikeyan charges Rs 30 crore per film, with this being his reported fee for Amaran, according to The Times of India.
 

Sivakarthikeyan

Meanwhile, discussions about the "next Thalapathy" have been gaining traction, especially after actor Vijay announced his entry into politics. Sivakarthikeyan’s name has prominently featured in these debates, signaling his growing stature in Tamil cinema. His guest appearance in Vijay's film The GOAT also received widespread attention and praise.
 

