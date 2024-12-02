Not Salman or Shah Rukh: Bollywood's new highest-paid actor revealed

Entertainment
This article tells the story of Bollywood's highest-paid star, who reigned supreme at the box office.
This actor surpassed Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to become number 1. The highest-paid actor in Bollywood is Aamir Khan.
Aamir Khan earned a remarkable 275 crore rupees from the film 'Dangal' in 2016. The film earned 1300 crore rupees from China, giving Aamir a profit of 100 crore.
According to a 2017 Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir charged 35 crore rupees for 'Dangal' and had a profit-sharing agreement.
After selling satellite and digital rights, the film made a profit of 420 crore rupees. Aamir received 140 crore from this, totaling 275 crore.
This made Aamir Khan the highest-paid actor in Bollywood, as Shahrukh and Salman charge between 120-200 crore per film.
Before 'Dangal,' Aamir was the box office king for years. His films like 'Ghajini,' '3 Idiots,' 'PK,' and 'Dhoom 3' were blockbusters.
