Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

In a shocking incident, a woman constable, was found allegedly murdered by her brother in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The deceased identified as Nagamani worked as a constable at Hayatnagar police station. She was allegedly knocked down with a car and later attacked her with a knife near Raipole village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal.

Nagamani was on her way to report for duty when she was ruthlessly knocked down by a car and then attacked with a knife. Authorities confirmed that she died on the spot, succumbing to her injuries in a pool of blood. Subsequently, police immediately rushed to the scene.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

Honour killing suspected

According to reports, Nagamani had recently married Srikanth, just two weeks ago. Police suspect that the motive behind the murder could be linked to the fact that Nagamani had married outside her caste. Police sources have indicated that Nagamani’s brother might be behind the brutal killing, driven by objections to the inter-caste marriage.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Latest Videos