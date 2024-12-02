IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Pujara backs Bumrah as long-term captain candidate for India, calls him 'team man'

Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara endorses Jasprit Bumrah as a strong long-term captaincy candidate for India, praising his leadership qualities and team-first mentality.

Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his confidence in Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership abilities, suggesting the pace spearhead as a strong long-term candidate for the Indian captaincy once Rohit Sharma steps down. Pujara, in a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, highlighted Bumrah’s leadership qualities, particularly his ability to lead the team in challenging circumstances. Also read: IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Head calls Bumrah one of the greatest pacers, will tell grandkids about facing him

Bumrah, who led India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, guided the team to a dominant victory against Australia in the opening Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth, a performance Pujara believes solidified Bumrah's captaincy credentials. “He is (a viable long term captaincy option) without any doubt,” Pujara stated. “The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that."

Pujara praised Bumrah's approach to leadership, noting his selflessness and focus on the team's success rather than individual accolades. “I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," Pujara added.

Bumrah's leadership was especially impressive given the backdrop of India's struggles in the World Test Championship, where they faced a devastating 0-3 loss to New Zealand. Despite this setback, Bumrah's individual performances and leadership shone through, particularly during a brilliant opening spell in the Test series against Australia.

Pujara highlighted Bumrah’s humility and willingness to learn, noting that the bowler is always open to advice from experienced teammates. “There are times when players don't need advise and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quite. That is the sign of a good captain," Pujara explained. "He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room and eager to help and he is good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket he has a humble personality," he added.

Bumrah’s time as captain will be brief, as Rohit Sharma is set to return for the second Test against Australia, which starts in Adelaide on December 6. However, Pujara's endorsement suggests that Bumrah's future as a potential leader for India remains a strong possibility. Also read: Hardik Pandya reveals how Bumrah, Tilak, Krunal made it to national team with MI's young guns (WATCH)

