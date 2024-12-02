Shrikant Shinde quashes 'baseless' speculations about deputy CM post in Maharashtra

With the absence of a clear announcement, various rumors began circulating, including reports suggesting that Shrikant might be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. However, he was quick to quash these claims.

Amid growing speculation about his potential appointment as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shrikant Shinde, son of the state's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday (December 2) clarified that he is not seeking any ministerial position. Shrikant addressed the swirling rumors in a post on the microblogging platform X, asserting that there is no truth to the claims regarding his elevation to a senior government position.

The speculation over Shrikant's political future came after delays in the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new government, following the BJP-led NDA's decisive win in the recent state elections.

"Caretaker Chief Minister Hon. Shri Eknath Shinde went to the village for two days to rest due to ill health. So the rumors flourished. The news that I will be the Deputy Chief Minister is being given with question marks for the last two days. As a matter of fact, there is no truth in it," Shrikant said.

Shrikant, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, further stressed that his focus remains on serving his constituents and working for the Shiv Sena party organization. He reminded his followers that even after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he had the opportunity to become a central government minister, he declined the offer to prioritize party work.

"I have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. Netane will work only for my Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena," he reiterated.

The delay in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government has caused uncertainty in Maharashtra's political landscape. The BJP-led NDA, also known as Mahayuti, secured a landslide victory in the state polls, but the government formation process has been slow.

