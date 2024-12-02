Protesting farmers break barricades, march towards Delhi in defiance

The march was planned to commence from the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon, with significant police arrangements in place to deter any disruptions. Authorities issued advisories for commuters traveling from Noida to Delhi, warning of potential delays and diversions due to the protest.

First Published Dec 2, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Farmers from Punjab, under the leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, on Monday (December 2) escalated their protest for a discussion on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by breaking police barricades near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida. Despite heavy security measures, the farmers pushed forward, starting their march towards Delhi.

Delhi Police, led by Additional Commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi, fortified major and minor borders in East Delhi. "We have set up barricades, deployed anti-riot equipment, and implemented robust arrangements to ensure the common public is not impacted," Kalsi said. Surveillance drones were also deployed to monitor the situation.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar stressed that strict measures were in place, including the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in the national capital due to the ongoing Parliament session. "Additional personnel have been deployed at key entry points like the Mahamaya flyover, DND, and Kalindi. CAPF and local police are actively monitoring the situation, and entry without permission is strictly prohibited," Kumar said.

The protest comes shortly after the Supreme Court addressed the issue of highway blockades caused by farmer protests. Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was urged to convince the protesters to avoid causing public inconvenience. However, the farmers appear determined to press for their demands.

Photos from the site reveal a large gathering of farmers determined to move past barricades, showcasing the intensity of their march. The protest reflects the growing unrest among farmers over the delay in discussions regarding MSP, a long-standing demand central to their agitation.

