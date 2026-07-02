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Gujarat Rain Chaos: Couple Injured After Bike Crashes Into Waterlogged Road, Civic Body Faces Criticism
A couple was injured after their bike overturned in a waterlogged pothole in Junagadh's Azad Chowk area. CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral, prompting criticism of Junagadh civic body acover alleged poor road restoration after digging work.
Couple in Junagadh injured after motorcycle overturns
A couple narrowly escaped a serious tragedy after their motorcycle crashed into a waterlogged pothole in Gujarat's Junagadh on Thursday. The accident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media and sparked sharp criticism of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation over the condition of the road.
रहिमन भारतवर्ष में, बाइक धीरे चलाईं।
ना जानै केहि रूप में, सरकारी गड्ढा मिलि जाई।।
Junagadh municipality dug up the road for civic work but failed to restore it properly, leaving a deep pothole. Came rain, pothole disappeared under water and dhappa! This biker suffered serious… pic.twitter.com/c9NDdIISp0
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 2, 2026
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According to a report by the Daily Jagran, the incident took place in the Azad Chowk area shortly after rainfall, when the pothole was hidden beneath rainwater, making it impossible for the rider to spot.
CCTV captures dramatic accident
The footage shows the motorcycle suddenly hitting the submerged pothole before flipping forward. The impact threw both the rider and the pillion passenger into the air, and they landed several feet ahead of the bike.
The rider appeared to suffer head injuries and struggled to stand after the fall. His wife was seen supporting him as local residents rushed to help.
#Junagadh's first spell of rain exposed glaring civic failures. Roads caved in across the city, with CCTV capturing a couple falling into a pothole at Azad Chowk. 3/4 people also fell into pothole,raising serious questions over monsoon preparedness.@NewIndianXpress@santwana99pic.twitter.com/s9M3Ek0Ivt
— Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 2, 2026
People nearby immediately took the injured man to a hospital for treatment.
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Road repair under scrutiny
According to local reports, the pothole developed after civic authorities carried out digging work but allegedly failed to restore the road properly. Rainwater later filled the damaged section, leaving it hidden from motorists.
Reports also claimed that at least four more accidents occurred at the same location on the same day, raising concerns about road safety and the quality of pre-monsoon repair work.
The incident has once again put the spotlight on civic preparedness before the rainy season, with many residents questioning why damaged roads were not repaired despite the known risks.
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Viral video sparks public anger
The CCTV footage has triggered widespread criticism on social media. Many users blamed the municipal authorities, saying poor road maintenance had put lives at risk. Several demanded strict action against officials and contractors responsible for the road work, while others called for greater accountability in civic projects.
Some users also pointed out that neither the rider nor the pillion passenger appeared to be wearing helmets, saying protective gear could have reduced the severity of the injuries. Others advised motorists to be extra cautious while driving on waterlogged roads during the monsoon.
The municipal corporation has not yet issued a public response to the incident.
The viral video of the incident triggered criticism and debate over road safety, monsoon preparedness and the responsibility of civic agencies to ensure roads are safe before heavy rains arrive.
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