A couple narrowly escaped a serious tragedy after their motorcycle crashed into a waterlogged pothole in Gujarat's Junagadh on Thursday. The accident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media and sparked sharp criticism of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation over the condition of the road.

रहिमन भारतवर्ष में, बाइक धीरे चलाईं।

ना जानै केहि रूप में, सरकारी गड्ढा मिलि जाई।।



Junagadh municipality dug up the road for civic work but failed to restore it properly, leaving a deep pothole. Came rain, pothole disappeared under water and dhappa! This biker suffered serious… pic.twitter.com/c9NDdIISp0 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 2, 2026

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According to a report by the Daily Jagran, the incident took place in the Azad Chowk area shortly after rainfall, when the pothole was hidden beneath rainwater, making it impossible for the rider to spot.