Two college students were hospitalised after suffering an electric shock while riding through waterlogged roads beneath LP Bridge in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. A suspected short circuit in a damaged electrical wire reportedly electrified the floodwater. A viral video captured the rescue as bystanders pulled the women to safety.

Two college students were hospitalised after receiving an electric shock while riding through a waterlogged stretch beneath the LP Bridge in Nerul, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place near a local restaurant during heavy and continuous rainfall that left several roads flooded across the city. Witnesses said the two young women were travelling on a scooter when they suddenly came into contact with an electrified patch of water and collapsed onto the road.

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Suspected short circuit behind incident

According to people at the scene, as reported by Republic World, a short circuit in a damaged or low-hanging electrical wire is believed to have allowed a high-voltage current to spread through the accumulated rainwater.

A viral video of the incident shows the two women lying motionless in the flooded street as rain continued to fall. Vehicles can be seen stopped nearby while a passer-by carefully tried to reach the victims using a tree branch to avoid direct contact with the live current.

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Residents and bystanders eventually pulled the students out of the water and rushed them to D.Y. Patil Hospital in an autorickshaw. They are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

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Police inspect site

After receiving information about the incident, Nerul police reached the spot, carried out a preliminary inspection and secured the area to prevent further accidents. An official report is being prepared as authorities examine the cause of the electric shock.

The incident has once again raised concerns over electrical safety during the monsoon, especially in low-lying areas where flooding and exposed electrical infrastructure pose serious risks.

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Viral video sparks public concern

The video has spread widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from users who described the incident as deeply disturbing.

Many expressed concern over the dangers people face while travelling during heavy rain. Others questioned the maintenance of electrical infrastructure and called for better safety measures to prevent similar incidents. Several users also praised the quick action of local residents who rescued the students despite the risk.

Various parts across Maharashtra see heavy flooding and waterlogging during rains. The incident has led to widespread calls for authorities to improve drainage systems and inspect exposed electrical wiring during the monsoon season.

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