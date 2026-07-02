A customer was beaten by a group at a sweet shop in Meerut after he complained about receiving around 200 grams less sweets than he had paid for. Three people were injured in the incident, and a video of the assault has gone viral. Ganganagar Police are investigating the complaint and examining the footage before taking further legal action.

A dispute over the weight of a box of sweets allegedly ended in a violent assault at a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The incident, which took place in the Ganganagar police station area, has drawn widespread attention after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. Police have started an investigation after the injured customer filed a complaint.

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Customer claims he received only 800 grams

According to the complaint, Prince Rana, a resident of Dhanpur village, visited a sweet shop in Kaseru Baksar on Thursday along with his cousin. Prince alleged that he bought one kilogram of sweets priced at ₹350 per kilogram. However, after checking the packet, he claimed that it contained only around 800 grams.

When he asked the shopkeeper to provide the remaining quantity, the situation reportedly turned into an argument. The customer alleged that the shop owner insisted that the quantity given was correct, leading to a heated exchange.

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Three injured in alleged assault

The argument soon turned violent, with Prince alleging that the shop owner and several others present at the shop attacked him and his cousin.

According to the complaint, the victims were punched and beaten during the incident. Three people reportedly suffered injuries to their head, face and hands, and required several stitches after receiving medical treatment.

A bystander recorded part of the incident on a mobile phone. The video has since gone viral, triggering strong reactions online.

Police begin probe

Based on Prince Rana's complaint, Ganganagar Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said statements from those involved are being recorded and the viral video is also being examined as part of the inquiry. Police added that further legal action will be taken after the facts are verified.

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Video sparks online debate

The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media. Many users criticised the alleged assault, saying no disagreement over a purchase should lead to violence.

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Several users also questioned the alleged short weighing of sweets and demanded strict action if the allegations are proven. Others called for stronger enforcement against violence and fair treatment of customers.

Police have not yet confirmed the exact sequence of events, and the investigation is continuing.

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