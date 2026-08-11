Film producer Archana Kalpathi's appointment to a Tamil Nadu committee selecting Hindu temple trustees has sparked controversy. Critics question her qualifications, citing her film industry background and close professional association with Chief Minister Vijay, suggesting cronyism.

Film producer and entrepreneur Archana Kalpathi Aghoram is in the spotlight after being appointed to a Tamil Nadu government committee responsible for selecting non-hereditary trustees for Hindu temples. Her appointment has attracted attention not only because of the significance of the HR&CE panel, but also because of her long association with actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The appointment of Archana Kalpathi to the Tamil Nadu HR&CE temple trustee selection panel has sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether her film-industry background qualifies her for a role involving temple administration and the selection of trustees. The debate has also intensified because of her close professional association with Vijay, who now leads the Tamil Nadu government, with some social-media users alleging that the appointment reflects the growing presence of people from his film circle in key government positions. Supporters, however, have defended her credentials, pointing to her education, business experience and leadership roles in the entertainment industry.

Who is Archana Kalpathi?

Archana Kalpathi is the daughter of veteran film producer Kalpathi S Aghoram and is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema. She serves as the CEO of AGS Cinemas and is a Creative Producer at AGS Entertainment, one of Kollywood’s prominent production houses. She has been involved in some of Vijay’s major films, including Bigil (2019) and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) (2024).

Her latest appointment places her on the reconstituted HR&CE committee that will scrutinise applications, identify eligible candidates and prepare a panel of names for the appointment of non-hereditary temple trustees at temples earning more than Rs 10 lakh annually. The committee will have a two-year tenure beginning July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Film producer Archana Kalpathi joins HR&CE temple trustee panel

The committee is headed by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal of Bommapuram Aadheenam, Mayilam, while retired district and sessions judge Dr K Ramanthan is the deputy chairman. Other members include retired IAS officer PR Sampath, Sumathi Sree and Dr T Velmurugan, besides Archana Kalpathi. The HR&CE commissioner will serve as the ex-officio member-secretary.

However, the appointment quickly triggered debate online. One X user questioned, “What is Archana Kalpathi's qualification to decide who should be appointed as Temple trustees for high income temples,” while another sarcastically described the government as a “Kollywood recreational club.”

Another critic questioned the support from Vijay fans, asking why there were “No questions asked why her” and arguing that it reflected what they called “blind devotion to an actor.”

Vijay supporters, however, defended Archana. One post highlighted that “Archana holds two postgraduate degrees and is a highly qualified woman”, arguing that her leadership of a production company demonstrates management experience. Another supporter described her as “A Techie A Successful Entrepreneur” and said she had earned Vijay’s loyalty.

Archana’s appointment also comes amid several appointments involving people from Vijay’s film and personal circles. Producer K Venkata Narayana, associated with Jana Nayagan, was appointed Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi, while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa was appointed chairman/president of the MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute.

The appointment of Vijay’s astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political), meanwhile, was withdrawn following opposition.

Archana Kalpathi’s new role therefore places a familiar face from Kollywood in a government committee dealing with temple administration, making her appointment a fresh talking point in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

Also Read: Vijay-Trisha Love Story: Why Didn't They Marry? Senior Actress Reveals Who Stopped Them