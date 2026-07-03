Madhya Pradesh court has reduced the life sentence of a man convicted of killing his seven-month-pregnant wife to seven years' rigorous imprisonment. The court held that the fatal assault followed a sudden argument and was not premeditated. It observed that accused acted under "sudden and grave provocation".

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reduced the life sentence of a man convicted of killing his seven-month-pregnant wife to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, ruling that the crime was committed under 'sudden and grave provocation' rather than as a planned murder. The order, delivered on June 18 by a division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh, modified the conviction from Section 304 Part-I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to Section 304 Part-II, holding that the incident was not premeditated.

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What the case is about

The case relates Kiran, who was seven months pregnant when she was killed on September 18, 2021, in Chhindwara's Chaurai block.

According to the prosecution, her husband, Shiva Kahar, attacked her with a stone during an argument, causing fatal head injuries. Soon after the incident, Kahar informed his father-in-law and also alerted the local police before he was arrested.

A trial court in Chhindwara later convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Kahar challenged that decision before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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Court's observations

While hearing the appeal, the High Court examined the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to Kahar's statement, the couple had an argument during which his wife allegedly told him, "I will have a thousand husbands like you." He claimed the remark enraged him, after which he picked up a stone lying nearby and struck her on the head.

The bench observed that the statement amounted to an indirect reference to the husband's worthlessness and could be treated as "sudden and grave provocation".

The judges also noted that the stone used in the assault was lying at the spot and was not brought there in advance, suggesting there was no prior planning. The court further took into account that Kahar himself informed both the police and his wife's family immediately after the incident.

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Why the sentence was reduced

The High Court held that although the act resulted in death, the evidence did not show that the accused had planned the killing beforehand.

The bench ruled that the case did not fall under Section 304 Part-I of the IPC, which applies when death is caused with the intention of causing death or injuries likely to cause death.

Instead, it held that Section 304 Part-II was more appropriate because the accused had knowledge that his actions could cause death but lacked a premeditated intention to kill.

Based on this finding, the court reduced the sentence from life imprisonment to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

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Legal significance of the ruling

The judgment highlights the legal distinction between intention and knowledge while deciding cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The High Court did not overturn the conviction but altered the legal provision under which Kahar was punished, concluding that the fatal assault occurred during a sudden emotional outburst rather than as a planned act.

The ruling is likely to draw attention because it explains how courts assess the circumstances surrounding a crime before deciding the appropriate punishment.

(With agency inputs)