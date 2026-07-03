A 26-year-old woman, identified as Renuka, was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area. Police suspect she died by suicide while on a video call with a friend. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, her mobile phone and questioning the man who had checked into the hotel with her. Post-mortem and forensic reports are awaited.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area in the early hours of Friday. Police suspect she died by suicide and say a detailed investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. According to officials, the woman stayed at the hotel with a man.

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The deceased has been identified as Renuka, a resident of Alwal. According to police, she was married, had a child and worked at a restaurant and pub in Hyderabad. Investigators said Renuka checked into the hotel with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday. The man reportedly left the hotel at about 10.30 pm on Thursday, while she remained in the room.

Hotel records show that she ordered dinner shortly before midnight.

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Incident During Video Call

Police said Renuka later made a video call to her friend, identified as Satya. According to the preliminary investigation, she allegedly died by suicide during the call at around 12.24 am.

Hotel staff alerted the police after discovering the incident. Officers reached the hotel, carried out an initial inspection and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police Examining All Evidence

Police have registered a case and are investigating every possible angle. They are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, examining Renuka's mobile phone and questioning the man who had checked into the hotel with her.

Langar Houz Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said the exact reason behind the woman's death would be known only after the investigation is completed.

Officials are also waiting for the post-mortem and forensic reports before reaching any final conclusions.

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(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)