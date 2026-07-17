A viral video from a Maharashtra passenger train shows a woman and fellow passengers confronting a man accused of harassing her. The alleged harasser was made to wear bangles and had lipstick applied to his face before being shamed inside coach. While many praised the woman's courage, others argued that such incidents should be handled by police.

A video from a passenger train in Maharashtra has gone viral after a woman publicly confronted a man she accused of harassing her during the journey. The incident reportedly took place on a train travelling between Badnera and Akola. According to local reports, the man allegedly behaved inappropriately with the woman inside the moving coach. Instead of remaining silent, she confronted him and sought help from fellow passengers.

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Passengers join in symbolic protest

The viral video shows the woman, with support from other passengers, making the accused wear bangles and applying lipstick and makeup to his face.

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The man appears visibly embarrassed as passengers watch the incident unfold. Several people in the coach are also seen applauding the woman's courage and supporting her stand against the alleged misconduct.

The symbolic act was intended to send a message against harassment and encourage respect for women in public spaces.

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Video triggers mixed reactions online

The video has attracted widespread attention on social media. Many users praised the woman for standing up to the alleged harassment and appreciated fellow passengers for supporting her instead of ignoring the situation.

However, others questioned whether public humiliation was the right response. Some users argued that if a crime had been committed, the accused should have been handed over to the police so that legal action could be taken.

Others warned that public shaming could have unintended consequences and stressed that law enforcement should deal with such cases.

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Debate over women's safety and justice

The incident has once again brought attention to women's safety on trains and the importance of passengers stepping forward when someone faces harassment.

At the same time, the viral video has also sparked debate over whether public humiliation is an appropriate response or whether such cases should be left entirely to the legal system.