Protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi will continue their indefinite stir despite 'cordial' talks with the government. Representatives said the agitation will persist as authorities failed to provide a timeframe for fulfilling their demands.

Protests to Continue Despite 'Cordial' Talks

Emerging from their inaugural round of official discussions with a state government delegation in Ranchi, representatives of protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants stated on Friday that agitations will persist indefinitely since authorities failed to provide a definitive timeframe for fulfilling their core grievances. Student leader and protestors stated that government delegates acknowledged previous communication gaps and promised to present all core grievances to the Chief Minister with utmost sensitivity.

Talking to one of the protesting aspirants, Rajesh Prasad acknowledged that the previous communication gap was addressed after discussions with state cabinet ministers. "A 10-member delegation went for a meeting with the 4 Ministers. The discussion began in a cordial atmosphere, like speaking with one's family. We listed all our genuine demands before the Ministers. We told them in detail the basis of the demands. They listened to us very carefully, and they said that our demands are genuine. The demand for CGL-JPSC (cancellation) is genuine."

The protesting aspirants noted that cabinet ministers have cleared up misunderstandings and stated considered the demand for CGL-JPSC (cancellation) genuine, stating, "CM is very sensitive, but there was a communication gap, that our demand and our base were perhaps not known to the ministers. So, the Ministers came to know of all our demands today. They assured that our demands will be kept before the CM with all sensitivity. They assured us that our demands are genuine." The aspirant further clarified that ongoing agitation will persist until all core demands are officially fulfilled ahead of their August 10 deadline. "These are demands which, if met, will prove to be a milestone for the future generations. Right now, they have just heard our demands, and they have assured us that the demands will be met. Until all our demands are met, our protest will continue...We have told the ministers that we want our demands to be met before 10th August. They have said that the action will be visible almost immediately. Our program, scheduled for 10th August, continues as planned if our demands are not met," the aspirant added.

‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ on Track

Talking to the reporters, student leader Piyush Kumar emphasised that while grievances were detailed extensively, agitations such as the upcoming August 10 demonstration remain firmly on track. He said, "Our proposal for 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on 10th August continues to be. We are going ahead with this on 10th August. Until the last of our demands is met, the protest will continue. 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' will be done. Discussions will be done in phases."

Meanwhile, detailing the outcome of a crucial dialogue between a ten-member student delegation and cabinet ministers in Ranchi, another student leader, Ravindra Paswan, stated that while authorities gave patient hearings, the lack of an immediate action plan means street demonstrations will continue. "Our 10-member delegation had the first meeting with the Govt delegation today. We listed out our main demands and explained them in detail. The Ministers listened to us carefully and assured that they would deliberate on our main demands. We said that until our main demands are met, our protest will continue," he said.

The Student leader further emphasised that agitations will persist indefinitely since authorities failed to provide a definitive timeframe for fulfilling their core grievances. "We have not been given a time frame, but we have made it clear that the Govt should meet our genuine demands at the earliest. We will continue our protest until our demands are met," student leader Ravindra Paswan said.

CM Hemant Soren Reaches Out to Protesters

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the protesting students and said the government was ready for dialogue and committed to bringing robust reforms to address their concerns. "We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," Soren said.

Details of Protest and Dialogue

The protests are being held at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

According to the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government. The delegation includes eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. The protesting students have also demanded that the dialogue with the government should take place in the presence of the media, alleging that previous discussions held behind closed doors did not lead to any resolution.

The meeting between a five-member state government delegation and a 10-member delegation of protesting aspirants was held at the State Guest House in Ranchi. (ANI)