ABVP JNU VP Anupama Gadhwal condemned the ink attack on AISA President Neha Bora in Ranchi, alleging it was a 'pre-planned' publicity stunt by left-wing groups to politicise student protests and regain lost political relevance.

ABVP Alleges 'Orchestrated Move' by Left-Wing Groups

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice President Anupama Gadhwal condemned the recent ink-throwing incident targeting AISA President Neha Bora during student protests in Ranchi, alleging that the visit was an orchestrated move by left-wing organisations to manufacture controversy and reclaim fading political relevance. Speaking to ANI, ABVP JNU Vice President claimed that local student groups had clearly signalled they wanted no external interference at their demonstration. She said, "Neha Bora announced plans to visit the site on August 7th. However, the students explicitly stated, even via retweets, that her presence was neither necessary nor wanted. Despite this, they went there to spread their propaganda... They visit Jharkhand in a desperate attempt to regain that lost relevance and propagate their views. When they arrived at the protest, the students refused to let them take the stage or join the demonstration."

'A Pre-planned Publicity Stunt'

Anupama Gadhwal asserted that demonstrators openly rejected the student union leader's presence at the agitation site, questioning the underlying motives behind the high-profile visit to the ongoing agitation venue, "It raises a major question regarding Jharkhand: why do such acts occur specifically where AISA or Left-wing organisations gather? Why is such a dramatic stage set up, seemingly to generate controversy and gain fame? It appears to be nothing more than a publicity stunt aimed at regaining relevance; the whole thing looks pre-planned," she said.

Anupama Gadhwal stated that ABVP has consistently supported democratic agitations across multiple states over recruitment exam irregularities, firmly distancing itself from any disruptive actions. "ABVP has never supported, nor will it ever support, such actions...When the NEET paper leak occurred, there was widespread opposition. ABVP staged a protest at the UGC the very next day. We protested in Punjab, and recently, we also protested in Jharkhand. It is better not to dwell on the rhetoric of Leftist organisations," she said.

She further highlighted how examination concerns were allegedly sidelined for unrelated political demands during national capital rallies. "At Jantar Mantar, for instance, they exploited the paper leak issue merely as a cover, an envelope, to demand the release of Umar Khalid... Students in Jharkhand had been staging a protest in a completely peaceful manner," Anupama Gadhwal added.

'AISA's Style of Functioning'

Meanwhile, ABVP JNU Girls Work Convenor Manisha emphasised that the demonstration had been proceeding calmly until Neha Bora arrived. She said, "ABVP never supports such incidents or activities. Yet, the moment Neha Bora arrives there, such an incident suddenly surfaces. This strongly suggests that the incident was pre-planned. Through this event, AISA has attempted to politicise the Jharkhand student protest. I say this because this is not the first time AISA has done something like this; this is precisely their style of functioning."

ABVP JNU Girls Work Convenor further pointed out that the visiting student leaders focus on spreading fake narratives rather than genuine academic concerns. "AISA has no concern for students, their genuine issues, or academics. Their primary focus is on spreading fake narratives, raising anti-national slogans, supporting anti-national forces, and promoting 'Urban Naxalism.' Now that they realise their relevance at JNU is fading, or has, in fact, already vanished, they are seeking other platforms," Manisha added.

AISA President Joins Ranchi Protest Amidst Irregularity Claims

Meanwhile, on Friday, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora joined the job aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations in the State. AISA, which was also part of the protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar, has announced a Vidhan Sabha march in Jharkhand today. JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, spearheading the agitation in the state, has said that the march has "nothing to do with them."

Protesters' Demands

Speaking at the protest, the AISA president offered her total support to the ongoing protest and demanded a re-exam of the 14th JPSC. The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, leading the protest, has finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. (ANI)