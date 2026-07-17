A 12-year-old boy died after a crocodile dragged him into the Ghaghra River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district while he was near the riverbank. His uncle tried to save him but could not overpower the reptile. Forest officials and police later recovered the boy's body after a search operation.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a crocodile attacked and dragged him into the Ghaghra River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Tuesday. The tragic incident took place when the boy had gone to the riverbank while accompanying his uncle to their agricultural field. According to police, the child had stepped away to relieve himself when the crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him.

Uncle's rescue attempt fails

Hearing the boy's cries for help, his uncle, Udayraj Singh, rushed towards him and tried to pull him away from the crocodile, according to a report by India Today. Despite his efforts, the powerful reptile dragged the child into the river and disappeared beneath the water.

A viral video circulating on social media reportedly shows the crocodile swallowing the boy as frightened villagers looked on in panic.

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As news of the attack spread, local residents gathered near the river. Police and teams from the Bahraich Forest Division launched a search operation and deployed nets to trace the child's body.

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After around five hours of searching, officials recovered the boy's body later the same evening.

The incident has raised fears among people living near the Ghaghra River, where crocodile sightings and attacks have been reported on several occasions.

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