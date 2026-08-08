BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will push for a CBI inquiry into Jharkhand's examination flaws and raise the issue in Parliament. Meanwhile, student aspirants protesting over JPSC and JSSC irregularities have vowed to continue their agitation.

BJP MP demands CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has said that he will push for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry to ensure complete accountability for examination flaws, adding that official authorities must be held accountable for recruitment irregularities impacting the future of the children of Jharkhand.

Talking to the reporters on Friday, the BJP MP emphasised that accountability will be enforced regardless of official resistance to prevent any recurrence of administrative lapses, and the party will forcefully take up the matter inside Parliament. He said, "We are raising this issue in Parliament. This matter concerns the future of the children of Jharkhand. We will try to get a CBI inquiry conducted into it... Jharkhand is a major source of revenue for the Congress."

The BJP MP further stressed that proper investigation will take place by any means, whether by legal, student or protest pressure. "It is a question of Jharkhand's students' future, we will ensure a proper investigation is conducted whether prompted by court intervention, student pressure, or student protests so that no one dares to commit such an act again in the future," Nishikant Dubey added.

Students vow to continue agitation

On Friday, emerging from their inaugural round of official discussions with a state government delegation in Ranchi, representatives of protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants stated that agitations will persist indefinitely since authorities failed to provide a definitive timeframe for fulfilling their core grievances.

Talking to the reporters, student leader Piyush Kumar emphasised that while grievances were detailed extensively, agitations such as the upcoming August 10 demonstration remain firmly on track. He said, "Our proposal for 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on 10th August continues to be. We are going ahead with this on 10th August. Until the last of our demands is met, the protest will continue. 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' will be done. Discussions will be done in phases."

"Our 10-member delegation had the first meeting with the Govt delegation today. We listed out our main demands and explained them in detail. The Ministers listened to us carefully and assured that they would deliberate on our main demands. We said that until our main demands are met, our protest will continue," he said.

CM Soren reaches out to protestors

On Friday Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached out to the protesting students and said the government was ready for dialogue and committed to bringing robust reforms to address their concerns. "We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," Soren said.

The protests are being held at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

According to the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government. The delegation includes eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts.

The protesting students have also demanded that the dialogue with the government should take place in the presence of the media, alleging that previous discussions held behind closed doors did not lead to any resolution.

The meeting between a five-member state government delegation and a 10-member delegation of protesting aspirants was held at the State Guest House in Ranchi. (ANI)